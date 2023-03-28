Eastside girls soccer are playoff bound with win over Heritage

COVINGTON, Ga. — The Eastside Lady Eagles secured a playoff spot on Senior Night with a 5-2 win over Heritage Monday Night.

The Lady Eagles seemed in control from the opening kickoff. Yet it was the Lady Patriots who

scored first on a long free kick that they ran down and kicked over the charging Eastside

goalkeeper's head with 31:05 left in the first half.

Alexa Corley came off her line to make a save on another Heritage breakaway to keep the deficit 1-0 with 17:31 left in the half.

The Lady Eagles scored the equalizer with 2:12 left until halftime. Joanna Funes handled a short goal kick by the Lady Patriots and made a pass to Lauren Davis who fired it in to make it 1-1.

The second half started much as the first with Eastside dominating possession. Once again it was Heritage who scored first.

A foul was called against Corley when she came out to stop an attack and collided with a Lady Patriot. Heritage converted the penalty kick with 29:21 left to play to put the Lady Patriots up 2-1.

Eastside kept their offensive pressure up, eventually netting three goals in less than two minutes. Nelia Dailey scored off a long ball from defender Liz Kelly to knot the match at 2-2 with 25:54 left in the game.

Kat Wilber scored her first game-winning goal of the season when she headed a Leal corner kick in at the 25:00 mark to give Eastside a 3-2 lead.

With 24:05 left in the game, Leal fired a long free kick up and over the Heritage goalkeeper to put the Lady Eagles up 4-2. Dailey secured her brace when she scored her second goal with 20:41 left to play to make it 5-2.

Following the match Eastside head coach Joel Singleton commended his team’s performance.

"What a game today,” Singleton said. “The girls had a tough first half and just could not score but we stayed focused and really came out in the second half and kept the game moving in our favor. Once Nelia Dailey scored to tie it 2-2, we knew we had a chance to break it open and we did."

With Monday also being senior night, Singleton had some compliments about this senior group.

"I can not say enough about this year's seniors. All five girls have had their own struggles this year with injuries and such and they have all kept working hard and playing hard for their teammates. I am so proud of them. To beat Heritage for only the second time ever, and on Senior Night, is huge for our team. And this secures a playoff spot for us."

Eastside, now 5-6-3 and 3-2-0 in Region 8-AAAAA, has two regular season games remaining. Both

are scheduled for this week. The Lady Eagles are scheduled to play the Social Circle Lady Redskins (10-4-0, 6-0-0 in Region 1-A) Tuesday at Social Circle and Region 8-AAAAA foe Flowery Branch Lady Falcons (11-3-0, 2-2-0) Friday at Flowery Branch.