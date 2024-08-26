Eastside breaks away late to defeat Alcovy in game two of Diamond Day

COVINGTON, Ga. — In game two of Saturday's Diamond Day, the Eastside Lady Eagles broke away late to earn a 7-2 win over Alcovy.

Game two followed the first game of the day, which featured the Lady Tigers claiming a 11-5 win over the Newton Lady Rams. This set up a matchup with the Lady Eagles in a game that would go a long way in deciding who held the trophy at the end of the day.

After Eastside pitcher Eva Davis induced three ground outs to start the game, the Lady Eagles got off to a hot start at the plate.

Alcovy’s CeCe Williams got the ground out on the first batter, but the next three Eastside players reached base on a single and a pair of hit-by-pitches. In the next at-bat, Savanna Griffin hit a ground ball, but it was mishandled at third base and allowed two Lady Eagles runs to get on the board via an error.

Following a scoreless second frame from both teams, Alcovy evened the odds.

Kassidy Scott and Kaitlyn Williams reached base, which allowed Alani Munoz to score both on a two-run single into right field to tie the game. On the play however, Munoz was tagged out trying to advance.

Despite the Lady Eagles reaching base in the next half-inning, CeCe pitched out of the jam to halt Eastside, who was looking to answer quickly.

Ultimately, the Lady Eagles answer came an inning later.

With two runners on, C. McCollough gave Eastside the lead on a sacrifice fly. Allie Vaughn followed with a RBI single into left field to extend the lead to 4-2.

This time around, Davis kept the Lady Tigers from creating an answer of their own as the senior pitched scoreless frames the rest of the way.

Eastside’s offense gave itself a little cushion in the bottom of the sixth with a three-run inning.

An error from Alcovy’s third baseman started the scoring as it allowed K Lay to reach home. The next two at-bats saw Eastside score two more runs on a sacrifice fly and a RBI single, respectively.

With a five-run advantage, Davis pitched a one-two-three inning to the Lady Tigers in the top of the seventh inning to close out the game.

Davis pitched the entire seven inning for head coach Heather Wood. Through seven, Davis only allowed one earned run, four hits and she struck out seven batters.

Multiple Lady Eagles came away with a hit, but K. Curry led the team with two hits and two runs.

Similar to Davis, CeCe pitched a complete game for Alcovy. Only one of Eastside’s seven runs was earned in the contest.

At the plate, the Lady Tigers were only able to tally four hits — coming from Munoz, McDonald and Kaitlyn who had two.



