DON'T worry UGA fans, we're good

The University of Georgia Bulldogs are currently 5-0 (2-0 SEC) after coming off a tough and physical road victory against the Auburn Tigers 27-20. Reigning John Mackey Award winner, Brock Bowers had another huge performance. Bowers finished the contest with eight catches to go along with 157 yards with the game winning 40-yard touchdown reception.

The last two national championships, the Bulldogs were led by quarterback Stetson Bennett III and now this year Carson Beck is the new QB1 in the “Classic City.”

When Stetson first gained the keys of the program as QB1.

Each game he’s has gotten better so why can’t Carson get the same grace Stetson received?

Carson is ranked ninth nationally and second in passing yards per game at 299.4. But the only thing is the offense is not scoring the ball through the air like they want to. But like the headline said, “DON’T Worry UGA Fans.”

We all know that the defense for the Bulldogs is the key component for the program with tough, physical, disciplined players on that side of the ball. Yes they gave up over 200 yards rushing against a tough Auburn team.

Head coach Kirby Smart and his defensive staff will make sure that Kentucky will not replicate that performance they put up against the Florida Gators, in Athens next saturday.

The Kentucky Wildcats as a whole ran for 329 yards while giving up only 69 yards rushing. Most of the work was done by senior running back Ray Davis out of San Francisco.

Ray had 280 yards on 26 rushing attempts with three rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown from nine yards out.

But ole Kirby Smart isn’t going to let his defense go unnoticed that the Wildcats, led by transfer Devin Leary, only threw for 69 yards on a 9-19 night.

The defense in my opinion will be up for the task of stopping the run this week and make the passing game for the Wildcats win the game instead of the running game.

The defensive back room has been one of the bright spots on the defense this year, so fans should be saying “oh thats defense we’re accustomed too.”

And those fans are going to be stress free as the Bulldogs try to become the first team to three-peat in the College Football Playoff Era.

But back to the offense, they can not, and let me repeat that, CAN NOT start slow in conference play again and have to use a second half comeback to keep their current 22 game winning streak alive. Or that streak will come to an end sooner than later.

My advice is to give the best player on the offense, Brock, the ball more early because as you saw against Auburn, he only had two receptions in the first half but the rest in the second half. And the offense looks like the offense we are familiar with.

But as always UGA fans, DON’T worry, we’re good.

DJ Moore is a correspondent with The Covington News. He can be reached at news@covnews.com