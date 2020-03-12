COVNEWS SPORTS REPORT: GHSA not expected to cancel events due to COVID-19

As of Thursday morning, the Georgia High School Association plans to continue with its sanctioned events as scheduled amid concerns about COVID-19.

GHSA Executive Director Robin Hines released a statement regarding the coronavirus on the league's website Thursday, stating that the GHSA has been "keeping a close watch on the situation" and has "participated in an informative call with the CDC" but has no intention of calling for a mass cancellation of sanctioned sporting events in the near future.

"There is currently no guidance for cancelling mass gatherings other than for individuals at high risk to stay home and for everyone to practice appropriate hygiene (hand washing, etc.) that would normally be practiced during the flu season. We are told not to overreact and that decisions to postpone games should be local decisions made with appropriate information.



"In the event that circumstances dictate that you postpone events, the GHSA will support those decisions and help with rescheduling or any way we can. Regions are responsible for determining those eligible for post season and keep this in mind should games be cancelled/ postponed. I know this is a difficult time and the weather this spring season has not made things any easier."

The NBA announced Wednesday that it has suspended play "until further notice" after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus. On Thursday, the MLS, NHL and several NCAA conferences suspended their respective seasons due to concerns, while MLB expected to follow suit.