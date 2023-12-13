The Covington News Athlete Alumni Check-In : Week 3

The Covington News Athlete Alumni Check-In is a space to highlight former Newton County student athletes while also providing updates on where they are in their respective careers.

Nyland Green, Jalen Banks and Phillip Baynes Jr. are the three athletes featured in this week’s edition.

Nyland Green

Green graduated from Newton High in the class of 2021.

The highly recruited defensive back garnered numerous offers by the end of his senior season, but he committed to play football at the University of Georgia.

As of 2023, Green is a redshirt sophomore who was part of Georgia’s back-to-back National Championships in 2021 and 2022.

During the 2023 season, Green saw his season high in tackles (two) come against the Auburn Tigers.

On Dec. 6, Green announced on X (formerly Twitter) that he would be going into the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining.

Jalen Banks

Banks was part of Alcovy’s 2019 graduating class.

In February prior to graduating, Banks announced his commitment to play football at Presbyterian College as a defensive end.

Banks played three seasons for the Blue Hose football program. During that time, Banks finished with 21 tackles and 3.5 sacks.

Following the 2022 season, Banks announced his transfer to Shaw University as a graduate student.

In his first season for the Bears, Banks put up career-high numbers in almost every category.

Banks ended the season with 15 tackles and four tackles for loss. He also finished the year with one sack and his first career interception.

Phillip Baynes Jr.

Baynes graduated from Social Circle in the class of 2023.

During his four years on the Redskins’ football team, Baynes played the majority of his snaps at wide receiver and defensive back.

After the conclusion of his senior season, Baynes announced his commitment to play football at Northern Illinois University.

During his freshman year, Baynes saw the field for the Huskies against Tulsa and Central Michigan.

On Dec. 4, Baynes announced on X that he would be entering the transfer portal with four years of eligibility left.

Check back in to future editions of The Covington News for more Athlete Alumni Check-Ins. If you have nominations for future editions, send them to gpitts@covnews.com.