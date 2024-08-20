County-area cross country teams compete at the LCA Invitational

LOGANVILLE, Ga. — The cross country season kicked off for the Eastside Eagles, Social Circle Redskins and Peachtree Academy Panthers this past weekend.

The three teams made the trip north to Loganville Christian Academy (LCA) for the LCA Invitational.

Eastside competed in the high school portion of the event along with the Redskins and Panthers, who had runners compete in the middle school events, too.

Freshman sets the pace for the Eagles in their first event

At the Newton County Fall Sports Media Day in July, Eastside head coach Caleb Watson shed light on the team's youth, calling them, ‘The hardest working group of freshmen I have seen.’

In the first event of the year, Watson's assessment proved true.

Eastside freshman Chance Henderson delivered a 11th place finish in the Boys’ 5,000-meter — claiming the Eagles’ best finish for the day in his first official high school event.

Henderson ran a time of 18:04.03.

Right behind Henderson was senior Malachi Scharf, who took home a 13th place finish in the event.

Seniors Ben Weaver and Kaiden Blazina finished in 42nd and 45th place, respectively.

On the girls’ side for the Eagles, things were led by Maren Poynter, who brought home an 18th place finish in the Girls’ 5,000-meter run with a time of 24:38.84.

Behind Poynter was Kayce Stamper, who finished in the 37th spot.

Kailynn Cullens and Madeline O’Brien claimed 50th and 54th place, respectively.

PRINT: Following the LCA Invitational, the Eagles competed in the Gorge to Beach Cross Country Gathering 3k on Tuesday, Aug. 20. Next up, Eastside will travel to Strong Rock Christian School for the Strong Rock Patriot Cross Country Invitational on Saturday, Aug. 24.

Thacker leads the pack with best Redskins’ time

Social Circle sent 12 runners to compete in the varsity portion of the event, but were only able to place one runner in the top 20.

That runner was sophomore McKenna Thacker, who ran a time of 24:45.89 to place 19th in the girls’ race.

Behind Thacker was Abby Nunery, who finished in 56th place.

On the boys’ side, Levi Wall and Gable Hargrove were the top placers for Social Circle in 50th and 51st place, respectively.

Cohen Hargrove followed with a 53th place finish.

For the Redskins JV team, Jayden Holmes finished in 22nd place in the boys’ race with a time of 22:06.80.

Social Circle will have over a week off before its next competition as the Redskins will travel to North Oconee High School for the Flying Biscuit Cafe Invitational on Thursday, Aug. 29.

Panthers take home top 30 finish

Peachtree Academy sent two high school runners to compete in the LCA Invitational on Saturday.

Ben Clements and Gabe Howard finished in 28th and 86th place, respectively.

The Panthers will get back into competition when they travel to Athens to run in the Piedmont Cross Country Festival Friday, Sept. 6.