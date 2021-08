ACC,SEC announce TV schedules

**ACC Football TV Schedule**

Thursday, Sept. 2

USF at NC State 7:30 p.m., ACCN



Friday, Sept. 3

North Carolina at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m., ESPN

Duke at Charlotte, 7 p.m., CBSSN

Old Dominion at Wake Forest, 7 p.m., ACCN



Saturday, Sept. 4

Colgate at Boston College, Noon, ACCN

Miami vs. Alabama (Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game, Atlanta, Ga.), 3:30 p.m., ABC

UMass at Pitt, 4 p.m., ACCN

Syracuse at Ohio, 7 p.m., CBSSN

Clemson vs. Georgia (Duke’s Mayo Classic, Charlotte, N.C.), 7:30 p.m., ABC

Northern Illinois at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m., ACCN

William & Mary at Virginia, 7:30 p.m., RSN



Sunday, Sept. 5

Notre Dame at Florida State, 7:30 p.m., ABC – previously announced



Monday, Sept. 6

Louisville vs. Ole Miss (Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game, Atlanta, Ga.), 8 p.m., ESPN



Friday, Sept. 10

North Carolina A&T at Duke, 8 p.m., ACCN



Saturday, Sept. 11

Boston College at UMass, TBD

Illinois at Virginia, 11 a.m., ACCN

Kennesaw State at Georgia Tech, Noon, RSN

Pitt at Tennessee, Noon, ESPN

Norfolk State at Wake Forest, Noon, ACCNX

Rutgers at Syracuse, 2 p.m., ACCN

Middle Tennessee at Virginia Tech, 2 p.m., ACCNX

South Carolina State at Clemson, 5 p.m., ACCN

Eastern Kentucky at Louisville, 7 p.m., ACCNX

Appalachian State at Miami, 7 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU

NC State at Mississippi State, 7 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU

Georgia State at North Carolina, 7:30 p.m., RSN

Jacksonville State at Florida State, 8 p.m., ACCN



Friday, Sept. 17

UCF at Louisville, 7:30 p.m., ESPN



Saturday, Sept. 18

Boston College at Temple, Noon, ESPN2 or ESPNU

Michigan State at Miami, Noon, ABC or ESPN

Western Michigan at Pitt, Noon, RSN

Virginia Tech at West Virginia, Noon, FS1

Albany at Syracuse, Noon, ACCN

Georgia Tech at Clemson, 3:30 p.m., ABC or ESPN

Florida State at Wake Forest, 3:30 p.m., ABC or ESPN

Northwestern at Duke, 4 p.m., ACCN

Virginia at North Carolina, 7:30 p.m., ACCN

Furman at NC State, 7:30 p.m., RSN



Friday, Sept. 24

Wake Forest at Virginia, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Liberty at Syracuse, 8 p.m., ACCN



Thursday, Sept. 30

Virginia at Miami, 7:30 p.m., ESPN



Friday, Oct. 15

Clemson at Syracuse, 7 p.m., ESPN



Friday, Nov. 5

Virginia Tech at Boston College, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2



Thursday, Nov. 11

North Carolina at Pitt, 7:30 p.m., ESPN



Thursday, Nov. 18

Louisville at Duke, 7:30 p.m., ESPN



Friday, Nov. 26

North Carolina at NC State, 3:30 or 7:30 p.m., ABC or ESPN



Saturday, Dec. 4

ACC Football Championship Game, TBD, ABC

Charlotte, N.C. • Bank of America Stadium





**SEC Football TV Schedule**

September 2 (Thursday)

Bowling Green at Tennessee, SECN, 8 p.m.

September 4

La. Monroe at Kentucky, SECN, Noon

Rice at Arkansas, ESPN+/SECN+ (Digital), 2 p.m.

Alabama vs. Miami (Atlanta), ABC (Chick-fil-A Kickoff, 3:30 p.m.

La. Tech at Miss. State, ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Central Michigan at Missouri, SECN, 4 p.m.

Eastern Illinois at South Carolina, ESPN+/SECN+ (Digital), 7 p.m.

Akron at Auburn, ESPN+/SECN+ (Digital), 7 p.m.

Georgia vs. Clemson (Charlotte), ABC (Duke’s Mayo Classic), 7:30 p.m.

Florida Atlantic at Florida, SECN, 7:30 p.m.

Kent State at Texas A&M. ESPNU, 8 p.m.

East Tennessee at Vanderbilt, ESPN+/SECN+ (Digital), 8 p.m.

LSU at UCLA, FOX, 8:30 p.m.

September 6 (Monday)

Ole Miss vs. Louisville (Atlanta), ESPN (Chick-fil-A Kickoff), 8 p.m.

September 11

Alabama State at Auburn, SECN, Noon

Pittsburgh at Tennessee, ESPN, Noon

Florida at South Florida, ABC, Noon

South Carolina at East Carolina, ESPN2, Noon

UAB at Georgia, ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

Texas A&M vs Colorado (Denver) FOX, 3:30 ET

Mercer at Alabama ,SECN, 4:00 p.m.

Texas at Arkansas, ESPN, 7:00 p.m.

NC State at Miss. State, ESPN2 or ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Missouri at Kentucky, SECN, 7:30 p.m.

Austin Peay at Ole Miss, ESPN+/SECN+ (Digital), 7:30 p.m.

McNeese State at LSU, ESPN+/SECN+ (Digital), 8 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Colorado State, CBSSN, 10 p.m.

September 18

New Mexico at Texas A&M, SECN, Noon

Chattanooga at Kentucky, ESPN+/SECN+ (Digital), Noon

Southeast Missouri at Missouri, ESPN+/SECN+ (Digital), Noon

Tennessee Tech at Tennessee, ESPN+/SECN+ (Digital), Noon

Alabama at Florida, CBS, 3:30 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Arkansas, SECN, 4:00 p.m.

Miss. State at Memphis, ESPN2, 4:00 p.m.

South Carolina at Georgia, ESPN, 7:00 p.m.

Central Michigan at LSU, SECN, 7:30 p.m.

Auburn at Penn State, ABC, 7:30 p.m.

Tulane at Ole Miss, ESPN2, 8:00 p.m.

Stanford at Vanderbilt, ESPNU, 8:00 p.m.

October 9

CBS Doubleheader, CBS, 3:30 p.m.

CBS Doubleheader, CBS, 8:00 p.m.

October 16

CBS Doubleheader, CBS, Noon

CBS Doubleheader, CBS, 3:30 p.m.

October 30

Georgia vs Florida (Jacksonville), CBS, 3:30 p.m.

November 25 (Thursday)

Ole Miss at Mississippi State, ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

November 26 (Friday)

Missouri at Arkansas, CBS, 3:30 p.m.

December 4

SEC Football Championship Game, CBS, 4:00 p.m.