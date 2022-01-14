COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Bennett has proud ‘Pop’ in Newton

COVINGTON, Ga. — Legendary football coach Vince Dooley wasn’t the only Auburn alumnus on the edge of his seat cheering on the Georgia Bulldogs Monday night.

Covington resident Larry Beasley was at his home wanting the Bulldogs to win the 2022 National Championship. He specifically wanted Georgia’s quarterback Stetson Bennett IV to excel.

Stetson IV is Beasley’s grandson.

“There aren’t many reasons for me to stay up to 2 o’clock in the morning,” Beasley said. “It was nerve-wracking [watching the game], but I knew Stet was ready for it.”

Beasley and his wife, Shirley, have lived in Covington for many years now. They have two daughters, Leslie and Denise. who both grew up in Newton County.

Both daughters are alumni of Newton County High School with Leslie graduating in 1986 and Denise a 1990 graduate.

Denise, Stetson IV’s mother, currently resides in Blackshear, Georgia, in Pierce County.

There, Stetson IV grew up to play football for Pierce County High School where he threw for more than 9,000 yards and 95 touchdowns.

“The Pierce County football PA announcer would always say, ‘Stet will make coffee nervous,” Beasley recalled.

Even though they live in Blackshear now and own a business, the Bennett family have come to the Beasley’s home each year to have what Denise called, “Christmas in Covington.”

Denise stressed how special the holiday gatherings are at her parents’ home, but this year something extra special happened.

Stetson IV and his family gifted Beasley, who they call “Pop,” a red Bennett IV football jersey.

Usually, with Beasley being a die-hard Auburn fan, there’s some teasing banter back-and-forth. Denise Bennett told The Covington News that wasn’t the case this time.

“There wasn’t any joking then,” Denise Bennett said. “There was some choking up, and I think the first thing he said was, ‘I’m wearing this to church on Sunday.’”

There has been no confirmation as to whether Beasley donned the gifted jersey to Sunday service at the First Baptist Church in Covington but, one thing’s for sure, he was wearing it the morning after the Bulldogs won it all.

Beasley was given the jersey two days after Georgia defeated Michigan 34-11 in the Orange Bowl to officially stamp its ticket to the national championship game. It also gave UGA its rematch with the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Bennett finished the Orange Bowl completing 20-of-30 passes for 313 yards and three touchdowns.

It was a long road for Stetson IV to get to this point in his career, though.