Clements Middle School Wolverines ‘look good, feel good and perform well’ across athletics in 2022-23 school year

{Editor’s Note: This story is the beginning of a series called, “Middle School State of the Program.”}

COVINGTON, Ga. — When people walk through the front entrance of Clements Middle School, they will see a plethora of trophies on both sides of the front lobby. Most of those trophies were earned by the Wolverines’ athletic teams.

However, the administration doesn’t want to settle on past accomplishments.

Today, Dr. Martavious Johnson leads Clements Middle School's athletic program with one saying: "when you look good, you feel good and you perform well."

Seeing that philosophy play out in his first year as athletic director gives Johnson even greater anticipation for the future of the Wolverines.

“I look forward to seeing the students perform. They work so diligently and work so hard in the summer. To see them in that element and shining in their respective sport is great. I also look forward to seeing their individual growth from beginning to the end of the season,” Johnson said. “I also look forward to seeing what the coaches have picked out for their gear. I’ll probably get me some as well, because I like not only going out to sit as a spectator, but also to support you and I look just like you…when we look as a cohesive unit, we play as a cohesive unit.”

In the 2022-23 school year, the Wolverines registered a lot of success on the field and court.

Clements Middle’s softball and girls basketball squads each finished No. 2 in the NewRock League. Fans filled the stands almost every night for the boys basketball team.

Principal Fred Richard said that the school’s cheerleaders are “second to none” and the football team remains “very competitive.”

Despite not fielding a wrestling or a track and field team, Clements Middle does offer those athletic opportunities.

Richard — who was the previous athletic director before being promoted to principal six years ago — believes each student-athlete at Clements Middle experiences more than just athletic accomplishments.

“Our kids get a good, well-rounded education as well as a well-rounded athletic experience,” Richard said. “We have seen that over the years, because we’ve produced a lot of great athletes who have gone on to Newton High and into the pros. We give those kids those opportunities to be exposed but, when they get over to high school, the experiences they felt here at Clements Middle School transcends when they get in high school.”

Another factor into Johnson’s philosophy are the facilities given to the Wolverines.

A few years ago, Clements Middle got their own football field and, this summer, Sports Turf Company is constructing the schools’ new softball field.

As a result, all Newton County School System’s (NCSS) middle schools will have their own softball field whereas, in seasons prior, Clements Middle played on other schools’ fields.

Richard first expressed his gratitude to superintendent Samantha Fuhrey and the board of education for approving the new softball field. Then Richard tied that development into Johnson’s way of leading athletics.

A photo, posted on the NCSS Facilities Twitter, of the latest look at Clements Middle School's softball field being constructed. - photo by Special Photo



“When you look good, you’re going to go out there and play well,” Richard said. “It gives us more ownership, because it’s nothing like having your own. Then you have more parent involvement, more student and staff involvement…it just makes the whole gamut of school and extracurricular flourish.”

The latest update The Covington News received from NCSS’s Chief Operating Officer Dr. Michael Barr is that the construction of the Wolverines’ softball field should be completed sometime in July 2023.

Johnson expressed the impact constructing the new field could have on the student-athletes.

“I think it speaks to the whole child,” Johnson said. “Understanding that achievement for children is not just in academics, but also in athletics. It’s also a partnership between both. It gives them the opportunity to see that every part of them is celebrated.”

As fun as it is for Johnson and Richard to watch their students enjoy success in the athletic arena of Clements Middle, they both stated a greater purpose for middle school athletics.

Johnson listed a few “life lessons” each student-athlete can learn by participating in a middle school sport no matter what they do in high school and beyond.

“Teaching them how to do what is expected when it’s expected. Those are skills that transition into adulthood — what it means to be disciplined, follow routines, practice and prepare,” Johnson said. “There is some learning in loss. So just teach them how to lose gracefully and practice good sportsmanship. Because there isn’t a large stake in middle school athletics, it’s just preparing them for what may come next, should they continue on their athletic journey or if they choose to go strictly academics.”

Aug. 1 marks the beginning of a new school year for Clements Middle School. Richard and Johnson are both hopeful that the Wolverines can experience more triumph in the 2023-24 school term than last year.

But more so than that, Richard has full faith that the Wolverines can continue producing high quality individuals for the high school level.

“There’s a lot of talent in this area. Georgia produces a whole pool of athletes and a lot of it comes from this location. Newton has already placed athletics on the map,” Richard said. “This area is loaded with talent. And, of course, it all starts with the middle school programs. I think the best is yet to come for Newton County athletics as a whole.”



