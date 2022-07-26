CFB: Eight GSU players earn preseason All-Sun Belt honors

ATLANTA — Led by first-team selections Malik Sumter, Antavious Lane and Blake Carroll, Georgia State placed eight student-athletes on the 2022 Preseason All-Sun Belt Conference team, announced Monday ahead of the league’s annual media days.

In addition to Sumter, Lane and Carroll on the first team, five Panthers were named to the Preseason All-Sun Belt second team: running back Tucker Gregg, offensive linemen Travis Glover and Pat Bartlett, tight end Aubry Payne and defensive lineman Thomas Gore.

Georgia State was picked to finish third in the East Division, behind Appalachian State and Coastal Carolina, in the preseason poll, voted on by a panel of head coaches and media members. Defending champion Louisiana was picked to win the West.

Georgia State opens the 2022 season Sept. 3 at South Carolina. The Panthers’ home opener at Center Parc Stadium is Saturday, Sept. 10 at noon against North Carolina, the first Power 5 program to play at Georgia State.



