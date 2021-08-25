BREAKING: COVID-19 concerns prompt cancellation of Alcovy-Newton football game

COVINGTON, Ga. — The Covington News learned earlier today that the football game between Newton High School and Alcovy has been canceled and Alcovy's team is quarantining after an undisclosed number of students and staff were exposed to COVID-19.

Newton County’s School System released the following statement:

“The Newton County School System regrets to announce the cancellation of this Friday’s game between Alcovy and Newton High School. This cancellation is necessary as the Alcovy High School football team will temporarily suspend competition play and practice effective today, August 25, 2021, due to COVID-19 exposure and the quarantine requirements of students and staff.

"We are unsure at this time if the game can be rescheduled later in the season. Those who purchased tickets will have their fees refunded electronically to the card utilized for the purchase. Refunds may take up to 10 business days.

"Play will resume for Alcovy High School on Tuesday, Sept. 7. Unfortunately, the Friday night game held special importance for Alcovy students, as it was to be the school’s annual Homecoming game. Alcovy High School principal, Dr. Kristopher Williams, announced today the new date for Homecoming is Saturday, Nov. 6 — the night Alcovy battles Evans High School at Sharp Stadium. That night will also serve as Alcovy’s Senior Night.

"NCSS regrets any inconvenience this may cause; however, the health and safety of our students must remain our primary concern.”

Check for additional updates as they become available to The Covington News.



