By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Big South Shootout Gallery
AHS 5
Alcovy's Nick Durham (2) scores a layup over Glenn Hills' Charlie Sawyer (10) during the first game of the Big South Shootout Battle on I-20 Showcase at Newton High School on New Year's Eve. Alcovy defeated Glenn Hills, 65-58. - photo by Anthony Banks

Alcovy Tigers defeat Glenn Hills 65-58

Eastside Eagles defeat Butler 57-30