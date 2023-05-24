Tristian Houston signs to cheer at University of West Georgia

COVINGTON, Ga. — Tristian Houston achieved a milestone in his life. He signed to cheer with the University of West Georgia in Carrollton.

Sitting through the ceremony was a great experience for Houston.

“I had a marvelous time at my signing,” Houston said. “My coaches, teammates and principals shared their wonderful feelings and thoughts about me and where I'm going. I was so honored with everything they said. I will forever be grateful for them and what Alcovy has done for me.”

Not only did he commit and sign to cheer there, but Houston will be a member of the Stomp and Shake Squad Code Bleu.

In addition to cheering, Houston will pursue a degree in marketing and real estate.

In his senior year, Houston served as captain of Alcovy’s cheer squad, too. He was a member of the Alcovy cheer squad for 2.5 years when he originally joined as a rising junior.

Game days were labeled by Houston as his favorite part of his Alcovy cheer career.

“On game day, it's the time to give it our all and show out for our school. The energy and bond that the team shares is all highlighted every time we perform,” Houston said. “I will miss my squad and performing for Alcovy so much.”

Houston will graduate from Alcovy on Wednesday, May 24 at Sharp Stadium. He is an honor graduate by holding the 21st place in his class.

Next up for Houston will be enrolling at the University of West Georgia to continue his cheer career.

Houston cannot wait to see what the next step holds for his cheer career.

“I am so excited for my next chapter and Alcovy will not be left behind,” Houston said. “I will make sure to keep Alcovy with me as I take on my journey to West Georgia.”



