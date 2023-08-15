PRESEASON BLITZ: Patrick Lucero battling to be become ‘the guy’ for Alcovy football’s offense

The Alcovy Tigers have had a quarterback battle all offseason to see who will be Ashton Evans’ successor.

Evans graduated from the program in May. He started the past three years and pioneered Alcovy to its first ever region championship and playoff berths.

- photo by Garrett Pitts



Patrick Lucero and Patrick Wolfe have been vying for the starting spot. According to head coach Spencer Fortson, Lucero is “our guy.”

So, to begin the 2023 season, Lucero will be the Tigers’ new QB1. Nevertheless, the junior isn’t coming in brand new to the system.

“Even though I was behind Ashton last year this is my second year in the offense,” Lucero said. “So I’m picking up the terminology of the offense.”

Lucero started playing football at 4 years old, but he wasn’t on the offensive side starting out. His first position ever in football was defensive end.

He played for multiple recreational teams in the NewRock area --- East Metro Steelers, NewRock Redskins and the NewRock Bears.



