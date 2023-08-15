PRESEASON BLITZ: Patrick Lucero battling to be become ‘the guy’ for Alcovy football’s offense

The Alcovy Tigers have had a quarterback battle all offseason to see who will be Ashton Evans’ successor.
Evans graduated from the program in May. He started the past three years and pioneered Alcovy to its first ever region championship and playoff berths.
Patrick Lucero and Patrick Wolfe have been vying for the starting spot. According to head coach Spencer Fortson, Lucero is “our guy.”
So, to begin the 2023 season, Lucero will be the Tigers’ new QB1. Nevertheless, the junior isn’t coming in brand new to the system.
“Even though I was behind Ashton last year this is my second year in the offense,” Lucero said. “So I’m picking up the terminology of the offense.”
Lucero started playing football at 4 years old, but he wasn’t on the offensive side starting out. His first position ever in football was defensive end.
He played for multiple recreational teams in the NewRock area --- East Metro Steelers, NewRock Redskins and the NewRock Bears.
I am ready for the season to start.Patrick Lucero
Despite Lucero’s love for playing quarterback, playing defensive end originally drew him to the sport.
“When I was 11, my team didn’t really have a quarterback,” Lucero said. “So the coaches put me in there because I knew the offense.”
Lucero comes from an athletic background as the majority of his family members participated in either football or track and field.
Lucero’s dad and brothers played football along with all of his sisters who ran track.
Still to this day, Lucero’s favorite team is the Las Vegas Raiders, formerly known as the Oakland Raiders or the Los Angeles Raiders. Due to his family being from California, the Raiders always stuck out to him as a kid.
“My parents really grew up on the Raiders, so they passed that fandom down, “ Lucero said.
Lucero models his game after former NFL veteran quarterback, Drew Brees.
“The reason why I like Drew so much is because he’s smart,” Lucero said. “And I pride myself on finding my athletes in the short gain and allow them to make people miss in space.”
Now going into his junior year as QB1, Lucero emphasized the goal is to make the playoffs.
“I feel like the team trusts me to be their starting quarterback, “ Lucero said. “And I feel like we are going to make the playoffs due to players returning from last year’s team.”
The Tigers open up their 2023 campaign on the road. They will head to DeKalb County and face the Lithonia Bulldogs on Aug. 18 at 7:30 p.m.
Lucero’s anxiousness to be “the guy” has become largely due to the expectations he has placed on himself.
“With this my first year starting, I’m anxious to show that my team can trust me to lead them this year, but at the same time I am nervous,” Lucero said. “I am ready for the season to start.”