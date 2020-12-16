PREP HOOPS: Lady Tigers fall at Monroe Area

MONROE, Ga. — Injuries and missed opportunities hindered the Alcovy girls’ basketball team in a 26-19 loss at Monroe Area on Tuesday night.

The Lady Tigers struggled to knock down open looks at the basket in the first half. After scoring four points in the opening quarter, they tacked on a lone free throw before going into the break facing a 14-5 deficit.

However, their fortune appeared to change in the third quarter.

Coming out of the break, Alcovy picked up the tempo and immediately turned into the aggressor in the matchup. The result was a 10-0 run which placed the club back in front at 15-14 with 4:15 left in the period.

“Basketball is a game of ups and downs. At that point in the game we were just on an up,” Alcovy head coach Justin Hunter said of the surge. “I think the biggest thing that showed — more than anything else — is we converted on buckets that we didn’t in the first, second and fourth quarters.”

The Lady Tigers regressed down the stretch, taking a 20-15 deficit into the fourth quarter and failing to makeup ground in an eventual seven-point loss.

Hunter pointed to the team’s lack of execution for the loss, but also noted that they were forced to go extended stretches of time without key players Markeisha White and Kaila Fallen due to injuries.

Alcovy was initially scheduled to host Newton on Friday night, but it was announced Monday that the boys’ and girls’ games were postponed.

Attention!! The Alcovy versus Newton basketball games which were scheduled for Friday December 18 have been postponed. If you have already purchased a ticket thru Go Fan your money will be refunded. Both Alcovy and Newton apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused. — Dr. Kristopher Williams (@KWilliams_AHS) December 15, 2020

Consequently, the Lady Tigers will be back on the court Saturday facing M.L. King in Lithonia. They’ll then close out the unofficial first half of their season next week with a pair of home games against Ola (Monday, Dec. 21) and Woodland (Tuesday, Dec. 22).

“We’ve got a tall task of things left in front of us that we need to improve on,” Hunter said. “We’ll look forward to doing that with a young team full of freshmen and sophomores.”