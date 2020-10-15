PREP FOOTBALL: Two Tiger opponents suspend play due to COVID-19

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Details will continue to be added as they are provided.

COVINGTON, Ga. — Alcovy’s bye week appears to be getting longer by the day.

After being idle last week, the Tigers (0-5) were scheduled to return to action this Friday night with a trip to Valdosta to take on Lowndes (5-0). On Wednesday, however, the Lowndes County school system announced that all of the county’s varsity football players and coaches would be quarantined until Oct. 26 “out of an abundance of caution.”

As a result, the Vikings’ game against Alcovy was canceled.

Out of an abundance of caution, Lowndes County Schools has decided to quarantine the varsity football players and coaches. All football activities and games have been postponed until practice resumes on the afternoon of October 26th. @OneLowndes pic.twitter.com/QL5VlNzJ2o — Lowndes County Schls (@OneLowndes) October 14, 2020

“All protocols are being reviewed and adjusted to continue to protect our players and coaches so the Vikings can quickly return to school and the field,” the Lowndes County school system stated in a press release. “The Vikings look forward to seeing you in the Concrete Palace at Martin Stadium on Oct. 30 as we take on the Tifton Blue Devils.”

As Alcovy coaches scrambled to find an alternate opponent to play Friday, more unfortunate news came out Thursday morning. Colquitt County (4-0), which was scheduled to host the Tigers on Oct. 23, announced that it would be canceling that game.

Colquitt County athletic director Greg Tillery made the announcement.

"Due in part to several positive COVID-19 cases and out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to cancel the Alcovy football game,” Tillery stated. “We fully expect to resume the season against Camden County on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at 7:30 pm. Also, the homecoming activities will coincide with the Camden County football game.’’

This is the second time the Packers have pressed pause on their 2020 season. They were forced to cancel their first two games against Brookwood and Marietta.

Alcovy is actively searching for replacements to fill both holes in its schedule.