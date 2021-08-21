PREP FOOTBALL: Tigers fall to North Forsyth

CUMMING, Ga. — The Tigers lost their season opener 37-7 as the North Forsyth defense dominated from start to finish.



Coming into the new season following a trip the playoffs last year, the first test for Alcovy would be to avenge their loss to the Raiders in the season opener last year.

Neither offense would start the season off hot as it would be the defenses that took over the game for the first few possessions of the game.

Halfway through the first quarter, the Raiders would finally score the first points of the game as quarterback Drew Aucoin would take the ball himself on the goal-line and run it in to give North Forsyth a 6-0 lead after the missed extra-point attempt.

The offensive struggles plagued the Tigers during the first quarter, but junior quarterback Ashton Evans was not going to let it continue in the following quarter as he would begin to look unstoppable while targeting senior wide-out Mathias Height.

The duo would connect for multiple completions down the field, ultimately leading to a 9-yard touchdown pass from Evans to Height to give the Tigers a 7-6 lead halfway through the second quarter.

Following the touchdown to give the Tigers the lead, senior MJ Stroud would get his second sack of the day, but this one would force a fumble that would allow Alcovy to take the ball back around midfield with two minutes left in the half.

The Raiders defense would correct their mistakes from the previous drive and get the stop to give Aucoin the ball back around midfield.

After a strong showing from the North Forsyth defense, the Tigers would return the favor as they would stop a marching Raiders offense right in their tracks and hold them to a field goal going into halftime.

Going into halftime down 7-9, the only way for the Tigers to stay in the game would be for Evans to keep the pace he showed in the second quarter.

After receiving the kickoff, the Raiders would come out of the locker room strong to start the second half as Aucoin would connect on the touchdown pass to give North Forsyth a 16-7 lead right out of the gates in the third quarter.

Despite making throws to move the sticks, Evans’ ability to get the Alcovy offense in scoring position would continue to lessen due to the strong pressure from the North Forsyth front seven who had control of the line of scrimmage from the first snap to the last.

While the North Forsyth defense continued to hold the Tigers, Aucoin would take advantage as the Raiders’ quarterback would run in for his second and third rushing touchdowns of the game to extend the lead to 30-7 over Alcovy.

With the momentum on their side, the Raiders would take advantage of a botched punt by the Tigers as it would result in a rushing touchdown late in the fourth quarter. That final touchdown would lead to a 37-7 win for North Forsyth.

Despite the tough loss to open the year, Evans showcased his progression and ability to make plays as he connected on 16 of his 29 passes for 205 yards and a touchdown. Height also turned in a solid outing as he brought in ten catches for 99 yards and touchdown.

Following the loss to open their 2021 season, the Tigers will go back to Covington as they plan to face off against the Newton Rams as the battle for the Newton Cup begins Friday, Aug. 27.



