PREP FOOTBALL: Another road trip goes south for Tigers

NORMAN PARK, Ga. — A strong start from the Tigers would eventually not be enough to take down Colquitt County as Alcovy fell 55-18 on the road Friday night.

Following a loss on the road to Lowndes, the Tigers’ (1-3, 1-0) season would not get any easier as they stayed on the road to face another Georgia powerhouse in the Colquitt County Packers (5-1, 1-0).

On the second offensive drive for the Packers, Alcovy senior MJ Stroud forced a fumble and recovered it to give the Tigers’ offense the ball on the Colquitt County 2-yard line. After being stuffed on the first three plays, junior quarterback Ashton Evans crossed the goal line on a sneak to give Alcovy a 6-0 lead after the PAT was no good.

It did not take long for Colquitt County to answer as quarterback Neko Fann found Landen Thomas for a 50-yard touchdown pass to give the Packers as 7-6 lead.

The back-and-forth continued with a Tigers touchdown as Evans dumped the ball off to senior Mathias Height who took it 30 yards for a touchdown.

But the Packers’ special teams once again blocked the PAT to keep Alcovy’s lead 12-7

After holding the Packers to another punt, Evans connected with Stroud for a big gain of 46 yards that moved the Tigers offense within scoring position.

After a few incompletions, Evans finally got the completion as senior Bobby Smith brought in the 15-yard touchdown pass to extend the Alcovy lead to 18-7 after the failed 2-point conversion.

After two blocked extra-point attempts, the Tigers had no choice but to try for the two-point conversion but were stalled.

The Tigers opened the first quarter and a half excellent, but midway through the second quarter the Packers figured it out and the former state champions took all the momentum.

After a kickoff return and two passing touchdowns from Fann to Colquitt County wide receiver Ny Carr, the Packers were quickly up by a score of 35-18 going into halftime.

The third quarter was bleak for the Tigers as multiple dropped passes on offense and defense plagued Alcovy on scoring opportunities.

The Packers did not have the same trouble as they scored two rushing touchdowns to make the score 48-18 going into the final quarter.

With the running clock on, the Packers tacked on one more touchdown to ice the game on the 1-yard rush from Jeremy Murray to make it a 55-18 victory for Colquitt County.

The Tigers started off the game strong against one of the tougher teams in the state, but the 48 unanswered points will pose many questions for the Tigers as they go back into region play in hopes of earning a spot in the postseason.

After back-to-back losses on the road, the Tigers will return home for a region matchup against the Grovetown Warriors Friday, October 15.