PREP FOOTBALL: Alcovy awards scholarships

COVINGTON, Ga. — Alcovy head football coach Jason Dukes and his wife, Roxanne Jordan Dukes, presented a pair of former players with scholarships at Homer Sharp Stadium on Wednesday.

Founded in 2020 and named in honor of Roxanne’s father, who gifted graduating seniors scholarships in hopes of helping them continue their education, the Linus “Spike” Jordan Sr. Scholarship will be awarded annually to one recently graduated senior from coach Dukes’ team.

Former players JaQuez Snell, who will be attending Ottawa University, and Dana Campbell Jr., who will be attending Kennesaw State University, were awarded scholarships for 2020 and 2021, respectively.