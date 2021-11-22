PREP BASKETBALL: Tigers lose nail biter in Sweet South Shootout

MADISON, Ga. - The Alcovy Tigers almost stole a road victory against the Morgan County Bulldogs in the Sweet South Shootout on Friday, Nov, 19. Heading into the final quarter with a 1-point lead, Morgan County dominated late to earn a 56-50 victory.

Keshun Henry carried the load early in the game for the Tigers. He scored 11 of Alcovy’s 14 first-quarter points.

It trailed 19-14 after the first eight minutes.

The Tigers took the lead in the second quarter. But the first half didn’t end without any excitement.

With two and a half minutes left until halftime, Alcovy’s point guard Kendarius Spear got the ball across half court and stood there, unguarded until the clock hit 0:00. Since there’s no shot clock in high school basketball, Spear waited while Morgan County fans booed the entire time.

Five seconds remained when Spear broke through and found space for a pull-up jumper to give his team a 34-29 halftime advantage.

At the end of the third quarter, the score stood tied 42-42.

Morgan County took over from there.

Alcovy only scored seven points all fourth quarter while the Bulldogs finished strong with 14 points. Spear fouled out and the Tigers’ offense was not the same without him.

That seemed to be the difference down the stretch of Alcovy’s loss.



