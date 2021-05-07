PREP BASEBALL: Tigers earn All-Region honors

A handful of Alcovy Tigers earned extra stripes this spring.

Four Tigers landed on the 2021 All-Region 3-AAAAAA Team that was released Friday, with two more earning nods as Honorable Mentions.

Infielder Raquis Holmes and outfielder Reece Payne were named to the First Team All-Region. Lamar Williams was named to the Second Team All-Region as an outfielder, while teammate Connor Coursey received the same recognition as a pitcher.

Jayden Bishop and Hunter Parker were Alcovy’s representatives as All-Region Honorable Mentions.

The Tigers posted an 8-22 record in 2021 and just missed out on the postseason with a fifth-place finish in the region.

