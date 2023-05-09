A pair of Tigers will represent Alcovy track and field at state meet

WINDER, Ga. — Two individuals qualified for the state meet from Alcovy when the Tigers competed in state sectionals on May 6 at Apalachee High School.

Tioni Parker was the highest finisher. The senior Lady Tiger finished fourth in the discus throw by recording a 106-11 finish.

This was the second straight season Parker will compete on the state stage, too.

Destini Lewis placed fifth in the triple jump, too, with a 35-8.25 finish.

Assistant coach Matthew Brown recognized the team’s effort at sectionals.

“Our performance this past weekend was very well brought out on the day of sectionals, based on our times and places,” Brown said. “We came out and did what we did and executed to the best of our abilities. As we have been saying, this year is our rebuilding year.”

Parker and Lewis will move on to the state meet at Barron Stadium in Rome from May 11-13