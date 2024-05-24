Kareem Hayes not returning to Alcovy following the 2024 season

COVINGTON, Ga — Alcovy Tigers’ baseball coach Kareem Hayes announced Thursday, May 23 that he would not be returning to Alcovy to coach for the 2025 season.

After two seasons as the Tigers skipper, Hayes made the announcement Thursday morning on X (formerly Twitter).

“Thank you to all the amazing players that I have had the opportunity to coach while here at Alcovy,” Hayes said in a statement.”You guys have been a [big] part of the success that we have had and the success that you will continue to have. I wish you guys nothing but the best. With that being said, with great sadness — I have made the decision to not return to Alcovy High School next year. It has definitely been a great journey with tremendous accomplishment.”

Along with thanking the players he coached during his tenure, Hayes gave thanks to his family, Alcovy principal Dr. Kristopher Williams and the faculty and staff of Alcovy High School.

Prior to his two years as head coach, Hayes served as an assistant coach for the Tigers in the 2021-22 season before being promoted following the resignation of former head coach Jimmy Hughes.

Hayes held a 41-23 career record as head coach and went 19-9 in region play.

The Tigers finished third place in Region 3-AAAAAA and made it to the Class AAAAAA playoff in both of Hayes’ seasons.