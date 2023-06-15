How Thomas Lowe's path led him to be Alcovy High School's athletic director

Band ‘changed entire trajectory’ of Lowe’s life

One of the reasons Lowe never saw himself as an assistant principal or athletic director is because he aspired to be a music producer.

Lowe said he grew up around music and always loved it.

Though it wasn’t an immediate connection, Lowe found an appreciation for what the band had to offer him.

“When I got into the band, it provided a whole other atmosphere,” Lowe said. “Then, when I got with the band, that was a way I could take out my frustration and I would do it with technique. I would start to see the crowd’s reaction as they hear the drumline playing. I fell in love with the feeling of performing.”

Lowe has had some notable experiences by being involved in the band.

For example, when he was at M.L. King High School, the school had a trip with 150 band members to South Africa.

More so than the enjoyable nature of the band, Lowe is grateful for what the band gave him. In fact, his involvement expedited his path to his current position.

“Band changed the entire trajectory of my life. I’m in education, because of the band,” Lowe said. “The one thing I love about the band is it gives me an opportunity for me to give back. I know what it did for me. It has a very special place in my heart.”

Lowe originally enrolled at Alabama A&M in Huntsville, Alabama — after graduating from Southwest DeKalb High School — on a band scholarship, but later switched to a choir scholarship. He then transferred to Clark Atlanta University and graduated from there in 2005.



Lowe’s coaching stops / educational background

After graduating college, Lowe’s coaching career began. In total, he‘s coached basketball, tennis and was on a football staff overseeing conditioning as well as being an assistant band director.

His stops were with Stephenson Middle School, Carver and M.L. King high schools. Lowe has “rings in a jewelry box” accumulated throughout his career.

Lowe has earned a bachelor of science in public health from Clark Atlanta, a masters of arts in special education from the University of Phoenix and an educational specialist in curriculum and instruction from Liberty University.

Just recently, too, Lowe finished his doctor of education in educational leadership also from Liberty University.

At M.L. King High, Lowe was an instructional support specialist and wanted to be an assistant principal. Hence, his transition to Alcovy High in 2019.

No matter what his role is, Lowe views the importance the same.

“If you have a framework and know what it’s going to take to get what you need, then you can apply that across different areas,” Lowe said. “It’s no different than a math teacher. A math teacher may not know much about social studies, but they can still take that structural framework and still potentially have a good class even in one of those areas. I take the same approach when it comes to being an athletic director.”

Thomas Lowe has been Alcovy's athletic director and one of its assistant principals since 2019. - photo by Special Photo



Tigers’ success under the direction of Lowe

Over the time Lowe has been at Alcovy, the Tigers have recorded unprecedented success across multiple programs.

Alcovy won its first ever football region championship in 2021, Alcovy softball won the Region 3-AAAAAA title in 2022 as well, which was the first since 2015. Alcovy baseball ended a near decade playoff drought in 2022 and qualified again in 2023. The Lady Tigers’ soccer squad advanced to the postseason in 2023, too, for the first time in six years.

Throughout the 2022-23 school year, specifically, Alcovy had nine student-athletes sign national letters of intent.

Nevertheless, Lowe wants to see the Tigers continue striving for more success in the future. He believes Alcovy athletics is headed toward greater heights.

“I want to establish an identity for Alcovy. When I first came to Alcovy, I felt like there wasn’t an identity. There wasn’t much pride in the athletic programs,” Lowe said. “I also want the program to have a look. I want it to be where, when you go somewhere, it’s like, ‘That’s Alcovy.’

“I want to make us more competitive. Yeah, we’ve won some region championships, but where I come, that was the norm. I would like to start competing more for state championships.”