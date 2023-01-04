How influential people helped put Koby Perry on track to the NFL Draft

COVINGTON, Ga. — New year, new journey. That’s the case for Koby Perry, at least.

On New Year's Day, the former Alcovy Tigers football star announced via Twitter that he is declaring for the National Football League (NFL) Draft. The news came just four days after Perry completed his five-year college football career with the University of Central Florida Knights.

Perry highlighted many people who were highlighted in his official announcement for helping get him in position for this next step.

One of those people was Ricky Vaughn. Perry credited Vaughn — a long time coach and volunteer with the Newton County Recreation Department — for assisting him beginning at a young age.

Ricky Vaughn (left) was labeled by Koby Perry (right) as a father figure in his life. - photo by Special Photo



“[Ricky] is everything to me,” Perry said. “He saved my life. My mom didn’t really have much and he always helped my mom. He’s stuck with me my whole career and he’s been there. Ricky is a father figure to me and I’d give my life for that guy.

“He may not know that, but he should know it.”

Before he was a player ready to try out for the professional level, Perry was a 6-year old kid tossing the football around at Turner Lake and City Pond parks.

That was just the beginning as there were many stops along the way.

Perry concluded his senior year with the Tigers as a First Team All-Region selection after he recorded 56 tackles, eight tackles for loss, two interceptions and eight pass breakups.

Coming out of high school as a 3-star defensive back, according to 247Sports, Perry signed with Dodge City Community College in Kansas.

As a sophomore, Perry led Dodge City with 81 tackles and 8.5 tackles for loss while also intercepting one pass and breaking up two more with two fumble recoveries. That was a season removed from his freshman campaign in which Perry recorded 67 tackles and seven tackles for loss along with three blocked punts.

Perry is grateful for every place he’s been at to this point in his career, but especially Dodge City.

“Every school I went to, I felt like God was showing me something different,” Perry said. “Dodge City was huge for me going so far away from home by myself. I grew in my faith and got baptized there. Looking back there, that’s where I found out who I was as a man.”

From there, he transferred to Troy University, but didn’t play as he redshirted for a season there before moving on to Austin Peay State University in Clarkesville, Tennessee.

In his two years at Austin Peay, Perry made considerable noise.

At the end of his redshirt senior year, Perry was named the Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) Defensive Player of the Year with his 85 tackles, eight tackles for loss, one sack and one interception. That was in addition to Perry being an All-American as well as a First Team All-OVC honoree.

In his fifth year of eligibility, Perry transferred to Central Florida to join the Knights. He followed former Newton Ram Tay Gowan who registered a year at UCF and was later drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in 2021.

Perry, a 6-foot, 180-pound Covington native, recorded 46 tackles, two tackles for loss and one pass deflection.

Perry stressed how there were many ups and downs throughout his collegiate career. All of it, though, has made him better overall.

“I’m stronger, wiser, smarter,” Perry said. “I felt like I’ve matured a lot, too, the past few years.”

Another highlight of Perry’s college football career is what he’s achieved away from the gridiron.

Perry earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and, in the coming weeks, he aspires to finish his master’s degree in communication and education.

Focusing on his academics was just as important to Perry as his success as a football player.

“I got the bachelor’s and, with the extra year of eligibility with COVID, it was like, ‘Why not get a master’s?’” Perry said. “I wanted to set the standard for generations coming behind me in my family. This is what we’re going to do now. And I wanted to lead the way.”

While Perry is grateful for the journey he’s been on the last five years, he’s recognized the influence many people have had on his career.

But, there is one person who is at the top of Perry’s list — his mom, Atavia English who passed away on June 19, 2022. Perry keeps a copy of his mom’s obituary in his car as a way to remember her.

Perry's face lights up when asked about his mom’s influence.

“I always feel like she’s still somewhere watching,” Perry said. “I feel like she’s watching and talking to me. I feel like she’s still here and is still with me.”

Perry remains grateful for the past five years, though they haven't always been easy. He's realized that, even during the tough times, there have been people he labeled as "blessings" to assist him.

Without them, Perry stressed he wouldn't be in this position of declaring for the NFL Draft, which is scheduled for April 27-29.

Should Perry's name get called, he'll become the first Alcovy alumnus to be drafted into the NFL. However, if he signs a free agent deal after the draft is over, he'll join his cousin D'Anthony Bell as the only two former Alcovy Tigers to make it onto an NFL squad.

Accomplishing that would mean a lot to Perry.

“If that happens, I will probably cry and then thank God for how far he’s brought me,” Perry said. “I’d thank my mom, thank God, thank Ricky, and that’s what I’d do. I wouldn’t be here without their support.”



