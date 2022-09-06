D’Anthony Bell becomes first Alcovy High School player to make NFL roster

COVINGTON, Ga. — Five years ago, D’Anthony Bell found himself out of football and pushing a wheelbarrow hauling rocks.

Now, Bell is fulfilling his childhood dream of playing in the National Football League as he made the Cleveland Browns’ 53-man roster on Aug. 30.

The infamous wheelbarrow Bell used to help his dad, Anthony, in the construction business remains in the backyard of his Covington home. Looking at it now has a different meaning for Bell than it did when he was working with it.

“It shows me where I came from and where I was at one point,” Bell said. “And it makes me want to keep on getting further in my journey. Every time I see it, it’s a big motivational thing for me.”

And, even though Bell wasn’t playing the sport he loved, that year with the wheelbarrow was just as important to his journey as the rest.

“That wasn’t my dream,” Bell said. “It just showed me the reality that I wanted to go to school and finish college to have a chance to be where I’m at now.”

All of that is behind Bell now as he is officially in the NFL. It was made official after Bell received a phone call notifying him that he made it onto the Browns squad. Bell is one of the team’s five safeties.

Bell described it as a “huge moment” for him, but even still, it doesn’t seem like reality.

“It feels real in certain moments. Then in other moments I go home and I’m like, ‘Dang. Is this real? Did I really just do this?’” Bell said.

Though it may not seem real, it is. Bell will be a member of the Cleveland Browns in 2022.

Bell’s journey to the NFL began when he was just 8 years old playing football at the Newton County Recreation Department. He played there as long as he could until he joined Liberty Middle School’s football team in the eighth grade.

After that, Bell moved to Alcovy High School where he played football all four years. Bell is the first Alcovy alumnus to make it onto an NFL squad.

Bell takes great pride in that.

“I want the kids who are there now to see that somebody from that school can make it happen,” Bell said. “And it’s still possible no matter what school you go to.”

Bell graduated from Alcovy in 2015 and signed to play college football at Albany State. He redshirted a year there and transferred to play at Iowa Central Community College for a year.

Bell resumed his football career at Butler Community College in 2018 and then transferred to the University of West Florida to finish.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound defensive back recorded 63 tackles, forced two fumbles, had five pass break-ups and intercepted two passes in his final season. And, just like with Alcovy, Bell is the first player from West Florida to make it to the NFL.

Upon his college graduation, Bell threw his name in the hat for the NFL Draft on April 30.

Bell’s name wasn’t called on draft night, but he ended up signing a free agent deal with the Browns afterward. From there, it was all about Bell going out every practice and making a name for himself.

“I came in with the mindset of making plays and trying to prove myself,” Bell said. “I got to a point where I was feeling comfortable in my preparation and it helped me get further. I think I prepared well and it helped me out in the end.”

Now, Bell will be nearly 750 miles away from his hometown playing the game he loves. That hasn’t fazed him and his ambition to continue living out his dreams.

According to Bell, the entire Cleveland community has made it an easy transition.

“I like Cleveland with the people and the fans,” Bell said. “It feels like a college to me. They make me feel like I’m at home. The team feels like family.”

Be that as it may, Bell recognized his actual family and the Newton County community as the two biggest support system he’s had.

From his recreation football days to making it to the NFL, Bell stressed the significance his hometown’s support to his success.

“It’s where I’m from,” Bell said. “We’re starting to get a lot more athletes coming out of here and a lot more recognition and it’s been amazing. I love the support I get from home and I want to continue to show the support back and give back to the community.”

The Browns’ season begins Sunday, Sept. 11 against the Carolina Panthers at 1 p.m. The game will be aired on CBS.

And Covington’s own Bell will be one of five safeties taking the field for the Browns, and he can’t wait until that moment comes.

“I’m ready and excited,” Bell said. “Me and my family will be there, and I’m definitely ready for that first game.”



