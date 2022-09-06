Alcovy softball claims top spot in Region 3-AAAAA

COVINGTON, Ga. — Whether it’s been at home or on the road, the Alcovy Lady Tigers have had no problem steamrolling their region competition so far. Through its first four region games, Alcovy is defeating opponents by an average of 13 runs.

But in their closest region contest of the season, the Lady Tigers had to compete against Woodward Academy and Mother Nature.

On Aug. 30 at home, Alcovy defeated the Lady War Eagles 4-3.

At the end of the first inning, the Lady Tigers jumped out to a 3-0 and seemed to be in firm control of the game.

CeCe Williams drilled a two-RBI triple to center field that scored Ashlyn Hoy and Kaitlyn Williams. CeCe scored on a passed ball two at-bats later to increase the lead.

Then, once the inning was over, the Aug. 30’s contest went under a two-hour lightning delay. It didn’t seem to faze Alcovy as, in the third inning, it added another run to the lead.

Plus, the Lady Tigers’ defense continued to hold Woodward Academy scoreless heading into the sixth inning. That is when the Lady War Eagles’ offense seemed to find a spark.

Woodward Academy scored two runs in the sixth and, after Alcovy couldn’t score a run in their half of the sixth, the Lady War Eagles added another run in the seventh to draw within one.

However, the win was sealed when CeCe got Woodward Academy to flyout to get the final out of the match.

CeCe earned the win in the pitcher’s circle going seven innings and having 10 strikeouts and allowing two earned runs.

As a result of the win, Alcovy improves to 8-3 overall with a 4-0 record in Region 3-AAAAAA.

Defeating Woodward Academy also firmly places the Lady Tigers as the No. 1 team in the region.

Next up for Alcovy was a date at Rockdale County on Tuesday to continue its region schedule.

Then, on Thursday, Morrow High School comes to town.



