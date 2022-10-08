Alcovy football shows fight in loss to Lovejoy

COVINGTON, Ga. — Coming off their closest region game of the season, the Alcovy Tigers came into Friday’s matchup with the Lovejoy Wildcats trying to get over the hump.

The Tigers didn't fail for the lack of trying. Alcovy fought to the very end in its 48-23 loss to Lovejoy.

After falling behind 20-0 in the first 11:38 of the game, the Tigers went on their own scoring streak.

First, Ashton Evans found Bernard Lackey on an island by himself for a 44-yard touchdown. Then, the impossible happened.

Evans maneuvered throughout the pocket and found Maliq Eubanks on a dump-off pass. Eubanks then fumbled the ball right to the feet of Nasir Watson. Watson took it from there to finish off the 16-yard score.

The Tigers' defense got into the action right before the half, too.

Brandon Williams recovered a fumble by Lovejoy and returned it for nearly 50 yards for a scoop-and-score.

But the Tigers couldn't seem to get out of their own way at times.

There were two instances where Braxton Crawford's punts were blocked, and that set up two of Lovejoy's scores.

One was on Alcovy's first drive of the game, and the second was blocked, recovered and returned to the end zone for an immediate score.

Despite the miscues, the Tigers still had their opportunities to earn their first region win.

Particularly late in the third quarter, Evans escaped pressure and jetted down the right

sideline. He seemed to have scored, but right behind the play, a holding penalty was called to negate the play.

After that, Alcovy just didn't have the offensive firepower to overtake Lovejoy.

Braxton Crawford came on late and drilled a 31-yard field goal for Alcovy's lone points of the second half.

But, even though Friday was Alcovy's sixth straight loss, there were signs of progress.

The Tigers (1-6, 0-4) now enter a BYE week with Alcovy's schedule continuing when Forest Park (2-5, 1-3) comes to Sharp Stadium on Oct. 21.