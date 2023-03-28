Alcovy, Newton track and field competes at 2023 NewRock Championship

CONYERS, Ga. — Alcovy and Newton’s track and field team competed on Monday as part of the NewRock Track and Field Championships. This year’s event was hosted by Heritage High School.

The Tigers and the Rams each had numerous participants placed in the top five of Monday’s events.

Newton girls team finishes second overall

In the girls 3200-meter run, Aaliyah Drummond (16:09.36) and Akryah Rennie (19:14.60) finished first and fifth, respectively.

Drummond also finished fifth in the 1600-meter dash with a 7:22.23 final time along with Nia Barrett’s (6:08.39) first place and Alaysha Holsey’s (6:40.09) second place finishes.

Amerie Tolbert’s 57.90 time placed her second in the 400-meter dash.

Amoi Hagans took first place in the 100-meter dash (12.21) and 200-meter dash (24.89).

Meanwhile, Kiara Bundrage’s 17.12 final time in the 100-meter hurdles earned her fifth place. Kendyl Maddox finished fifth in the 800-meter run, too, with a 2:32.08 finish.

In the discus throw, McKenzie Rhodes placed third with a 80-1. Then, Jashae Noland’s 52.27 finish placed her fourth in the 300-meter hurdles. Kennedi Zachary placed fourth in the triple jump with a 31-2.50 finish.

Jayla Kennedy earned fifth place (26.37) in the 200-meter dash, too. McKenzie Rhodes competed in the shot put and recorded a second place, 36-7.50.

Newton’s 4x100 relay team placed first (48.48), then the Lady Rams’ 4x800 relay team placed first (10:36.19) while its 4x400 relay team placed fourth (4:24.52). On top of that, Newton’s 4x200 relay team placed second (1:43.17).

Overall, the Lady Rams earned 163 total points to finish second overall in the meet.

Girls 200 meter Dash

5 Jayla Kennedy 11 Newton 26.37

Newton boys team places third at NewRock

Numerous individuals contributed to the Rams’ third place finish on Monday with a 147 team score.

Jahson Gordan took first place (48.22) in the 400-meter dash, second place (10.91) in the 100-meter dash and second place (21.72) in the 200-meter dash. Zion Johnson placed fourth (11.00) in the 100-meter run as well.

Kenton George had a third place (16.11) finish in the 110-meter hurdles along with a second place (2:02.00) finish in the 800-meter run and a third place (11-6) finish in the pole vault competition. Corey Stringer finished fifth (17.78) in the 110–meter hurdles and fifth (44.71) in the 300-meter hurdles.

In the high jump, Markell Adams-Walker earned first place (5-8) while Decorey Sinkfield placed third (5-6). Makii Johnson took home first (11-6) in the pole vault.

Walker finished first (21-3) again in the long jump and Sinkfield took third (20-10.25).

Camoni Fortsythe’s 99-2 showing earned his fourth place in the discus throw with Maurice Hartell finishing fourth (44-3) in the triple jump.

The Ram’s 4x800 relay team finished third with a 9:25.05 final time along with their 4x200 relay teams’ third place finish (1:32.37).

Alcovy girls team has impressive showings.

Tioni Parker seemed to lead the way for the Lady Tigers on Monday. She finished first (36-9) in shot put and fourth (79-7.50) in discus throw.

Lauren Dennis brought home fifth place honors (28-6.50) in shot put, too. Alcovy’s 4x200 relay team finished fourth (1:52.02)

Alcovy boys’ relay teams earn top five honors

Both Alcovy’s 4x400 relay and 4x200 relay teams finished in the top five on Monday afternoon.

The 4x400 relay team recorded a third place, 3:43.52 final time while the 4x200 finished fourth with a 1:34.37 final time.

Roman Brown also placed third (51.50) in the 400-meter dash.