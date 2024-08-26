Alcovy Lady Tigers down Lady Rams in game one of Diamond Day

COVINGTON, Ga — The Alcovy Lady Tigers ended a two-game skid with a 11-5 victory over Newton in game one of Diamond Day.

The Lady Tigers competed against the Lady Rams and Eastside Lady Eagles on Saturday’s Diamond Day for a chance to claim the Newton Cup.

Although Alcovy ultimately did not come away with the trophy, it opened the event with a win.

By the end of the second inning, Alcovy held a 8-0 advantage.

After the first two batters reached in the inning, senior CeCe Williams hit a fly ball into right field that dropped for a run-scoring base hit. In the next at-bat, Kaitlyn Williams scored on a passed ball by the Newton catcher.

Following a walk from Jakyhia Lawrence, a pair of RBI groundouts from Kaylie McDonald and Aubri Norman put the Lady Tigers ahead 4-0.

In the next inning, Alcovy scored first on an error from the Lady Rams’ third baseman. Before the inning could come to a close, the Lady Tigers delivered with RBI singles from McDonald, Norman and Alani Munoz.

Alcovy plated two more runs in the third to take a commanding 10-0 lead with a potential mercy rule on the table. However, the Newton offense began to put run scoring opportunities together.

The Lady Rams scored their first run of the game in the bottom of the third on a sacrifice fly from Tiara Moody. In the next at-bat, Aaliyah Parsons singled into left field to score Zaikerryia Smith.

In its next turn at the plate, Newton added two more runs on a single and an error. This reduced the Lady Tigers lead down to 10-4 heading into the fifth inning.

The two teams added one run apiece in the fifth inning, but the contest remained scoreless for the remaining innings as both pitchers pitched scoreless sixth and seventh frames, respectively.

Alcovy ultimately won the matchup 11-5, which set them up with the Lady Eagles in game two of Diamond Day.

Jamaya Anderson started the game for the Lady Tigers and pitched four innings and allowed four unearned runs. Anderson also struck out three batters. Following her was Kassidy Scott who pitched three innings of one-run ball while striking out three batters, too.

At the plate, many Lady Tigers got involved as each of the team’s eight hits came from a different person in the lineup. Head coach Miranda Lamb’s squad also accepted nine walks in the game.

For Newton, Essence Burney started the game and pitched the entirety of the contest. Eight of Alcovy’s 11 runs were earned. Multiple Lady Rams reached the hit column, but Janiyah Henderson led the way with two hits in the contest — the most by any player on either team.