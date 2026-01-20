By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
2025-26 All-Cov News Flag Football
2025-26 All-Cov News Flag Football Banner

The All-Cov News Flag Football team is selected by The Covington News staff and highlights county area players for their efforts during the 2025-26 season.



Most Valuable Player — Mya Perry(Newton)


Breakout Player of the Year — Milani Baughns(Alcovy)


Coach of the Year — Steven Gunn(Newton)

First Team Offense

Ragen Seabolt(EHS)

Italya Montgomery(AHS)


Nai’taylia Lane(NHS)


Amaya Armstead(NHS)


Jatajah Henry(AHS)


Natalie Thomas(EHS)


Jamira Flournoy(NHS)

First Team Defense

Dionna Thomas(NHS)


Nyla Smith(EHS)


Chardaye Wilkerson(NHS)


Alyssa Guerrero(EHS)


Madison Burrough(NHS)


Ari Carter(EHS)


Tailiyah Church(NHS)

Special Teams

Crystal Forbes(NHS)

Honorable Mentions

Alcovy


Shaniya Hampton


Kamiah Height-McLemore


Lauryn Powell


Desiree Turner


Addison Way


Eastside


Lacie Lynch


Alisha Tate


Sydney Pascual


Newton


Jakaia White


Tiannia Johnson