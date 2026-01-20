2025-26 All-Cov News Flag Football

The All-Cov News Flag Football team is selected by The Covington News staff and highlights county area players for their efforts during the 2025-26 season.
Most Valuable Player — Mya Perry(Newton)
Breakout Player of the Year — Milani Baughns(Alcovy)
Coach of the Year — Steven Gunn(Newton)
First Team Offense
Ragen Seabolt(EHS)
Italya Montgomery(AHS)
Nai’taylia Lane(NHS)
Amaya Armstead(NHS)
Jatajah Henry(AHS)
Natalie Thomas(EHS)
Jamira Flournoy(NHS)
First Team Defense
Dionna Thomas(NHS)
Nyla Smith(EHS)
Chardaye Wilkerson(NHS)
Alyssa Guerrero(EHS)
Madison Burrough(NHS)
Ari Carter(EHS)
Tailiyah Church(NHS)
Special Teams
Crystal Forbes(NHS)
Honorable Mentions
Alcovy
Shaniya Hampton
Kamiah Height-McLemore
Lauryn Powell
Desiree Turner
Addison Way
Eastside
Lacie Lynch
Alisha Tate
Sydney Pascual
Newton
Jakaia White
Tiannia Johnson