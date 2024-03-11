After an action-packed season of girls basketball, it is now time to announce the 2024 All-Cov News Girls Basketball team.

This list features our annual awards along with a first team, second team and honorable mentions.

Covering Alcovy, Eastside, Newton and Social Circle, there were a total of 19 individuals that received All-Cov News honors.

Most Valuable Player - Sanaa Tripp





Newton senior Sanaa Tripp is the All-Cov News Most Valuable Player for the 2023-24 season. In her return to the Lady Rams, Tripp played a big role in turning a team that went 3-22 a year ago into a 19-13 team that made it to the second round of the Class AAAAAAA playoffs. Tripp led the Lady Rams in points per game(14.3), rebounds per game(7.2), assists per game(3.2) and steals per game(5.4). Tripp ended the year with First Team All-Region honors for Region 4-AAAAAAA and was named to the All-Region Defensive Team.

Sharpshooter of the Year - Kendall Banks





Alcovy junior Kendall Banks is the All-Cov News Sharpshooter of the year. Banks' shooting propelled the Lady Tigers to their highest win total since the 2012-13 season. The junior finished second on the team with 12.6 points per game. Banks led the entire Region 3-AAAAAA in three pointers made with 63, while ranking No. 4 among all Class AAAAAA players in the same category. On the season, Banks held a 32 percent field-goal percentage while shooting 31 percent from beyond the arc. Banks ended the season with All-Region honors.

Breakout Player of the Year - Mya Perry





Newton freshman Mya Perry is the All-Cov News Breakout Player of the Year. In just her first season with the Lady Rams, Perry made a big impact in the Lady Rams’ hunt for the playoffs in Class AAAAAAA. Perry was second on the team in points per game(8.3) and steals per game(3.1). Perry ended her first full season with Honorable Mention honors for Region 4-AAAAAAA.

Big of the Year - Shamariah Gibbs





Alcovy junior Shamariah Gibbs is the All-Cov News Big of the Year. By season’s end, Gibbs held the team lead with an average of 11 rebounds per game. Gibbs’ 11 rebounds per game ranked No. 1 among every player in Region 3-AAAAAA. In the entirety of Class AAAAAA, Gibbs ranked No. 5. To go along with the rebounding, Gibbs had an average of 8.9 points per game. Gibbs ended the season with All-Region honors.

Coach of the Year - Jawan Bailey





Newton Lady Rams head coach Jawan Bailey is the All-Cov News Coach of the Year. Following a 3-22 record in his first season as Newton’s head coach in 2022, Bailey delivered a bounce back year. The bounce back year placed the Lady Rams as the runners up in Region 4-AAAAAAA. Bailey led the Lady Rams to the second round of the Class AAAAAAA playoffs against North Paulding. The 2023-24 season under Bailey marks the team’s highest win total since the 2017-18 season.

First Team

Janae Hutcherson — Alcovy

13.2 PPG

5.5 RPG

4.5 SPG

4.2 SPG

Jada Hyman — Alcovy

12.3 PPG

7 RPG

2.6 APG

3.1 SPG

Imari Humphrey — Newton

7.4 PPG

4.5 RPG

1.2 APG

1.1 SPG

Jailyn Williams — Eastside

11.4 PPG

3.4 RPG

0.8 APG

1.1 SPG

Morgan Sandema — Eastside

9.2 PPG

7.4 RPG

0.5 APG

1.1 SPG

Second Team

Aysia Spivey — Eastside

9.4 PPG

3.5 RPG

0.3 APG

1.8 SPG

Donee Morain — Eastside

7.5 PPG

5.4 RPG

0.8 APG

1.9 SPG

Brielle Price — Social Circle

5.2 PPG

2.5 RPG

0.8 APG

1.9 SPG

Alissa Sandifer — Newton

11.4 PPG

3.4 RPG

0.8 APG

1.1 SPG

Kara Lee Taylor — Social Circle

3.7 PPG

8 RPG

1 APG

1.7 SPG

Honorable Mentions

Kelis Reid — Social Circle

Abigail Pollett — Alcovy

Kaliel Kracht — Eastside

Tania Bailey — Newton