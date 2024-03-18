



With the boys basketball season in the rear-view, it is now time to announce the 2024 All-Cov News Boys Basketball Team.







This list features our annual awards along with a first team, second team and honorable mentions. Across Alcovy, Eastside, Newton and Social Circle, 19 individuals received All-Cov News honors.





Most Valuable Player - Nick Durham

Alcovy’s Nick Durham is the All-Cov News Most Valuable Player for the 2023-24 season. Durham’s 18.8 points per game led all Newton County-area players. The junior was the heartbeat of Alcovy’s best year in over a decade. At the end of the season, Durham was named to the First Team All-Region for Region 3-AAAAAA. Durham scored his 1,000th career point during his junior campaign.

Sharpshooter of the Year - Tim Prather

Newton’s Tim Prather is the All-Cov News Sharpshooter of the Year. The 2023-24 season was Prather’s first action as one of Newton’s primary starters. In his junior campaign, Prather led the team in three-point percentage with 41.3 percent to go along with a 38.9 field goal percentage. Prather’s shooting came in handy for the Rams in the region tournament and in the first two rounds of the Class AAAAAAA playoffs. Prather ended the season with Honorable Mention honors for Region 4-AAAAAAA.

Breakout Player of the Year - Zach Harden Jr.

Newton’s Zach Harden Jr. is the All-Cov News Breakout Player of the Year. After making an impact on Newton’s football team in the fall, Harden took his talents to the hardwood. In his first season as part of Rams’ basketball, the junior played a pivotal role in Newton’s success in 2023-24. Harden ended the season third on the team in points per game with 11 and second on the team in field goal percentage with 46.6 percent. Harden ended the season with Honorable Mention honors for Region 4-AAAAAAA.

Big of the Year - Daniel Stephen

Social Circle’s Daniel Stephen is the All-Cov News Big of the Year. In his first season as part of the Redskins’ basketball program, Stephen was the main man inside the paint for head coach Norman Jones. Stephen’s 9.3 rebounds per game led the team, and the junior finished fourth on the team with 8.9 points per game.

Coach of the Year - Barry Browner

Newton head coach Barry Browner is the All-Cov News Coach of the Year. In just his first season as the Rams’ head coach, Browner increased the team’s win total from a year ago despite losing each member from last year’s starting five. Newton ended the season as the Region 4-AAAAAAA runners up. Browner led the Rams to the second round of the Class AAAAAA playoffs.

FIRST TEAM

Jabez Jenkins — Newton

12.9 PPG

4.7 RPG

1.7 APG

44.2 FG%

Trebor Edwards — Eastside

13.3 PPG

1 RPG

0.5 APG

43 FG%

Andre Jernigan — Alcovy

13.1 PPG

3.1 APG

2.8 RPG

43.2 FG%

Davin “Ted” Neal — Newton

9.5 PPG

4.2 RPG

1.4 APG

49.1 FG%

Derrick White — Social Circle

10.3 PPG

5.7 RPG

2.4 APG

1.3 SPG

SECOND TEAM

Tay Jefferies — Newton

7 PPG

36.3 FG%

36.3 3PT%

1.3 SPG

Tim Walls — Alcovy

7 PPG

7.5 RPG

58.6 FG%

1 SPG

Jordan Green — Newton

8 PPG

4.7 RPG

44.3 FG%

35.3 3PT%

Jameccus Hardge — Social Circle

10.6 PPG

4.3 RPG

2.4 APG

1.7 SPG

Larry Rivers — Eastside

7 PPG

1.8 RPG

0.3 APG

42 FG%

HONORABLE MENTION

Justin Russell — Social Circle

Jaqari Smith — Alcovy

Marion Eubanks Jr. — Eastside

AJ Belcher — Newton Rams