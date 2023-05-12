2023 All-Cov News Girls Soccer Team

COVINGTON, Ga. — For three of the four Newton County area girls soccer teams to qualify for their respective postseasons, it takes some dynamic performances from many individuals.

Alcovy made it back to the playoffs for the first time in six years. Eastside advanced to the Sweet Sixteen of the Class AAAAA playoffs along with Social Circle’s Final Four run of the Class A-Division I postseason.

Throughout the year, numerous players set themselves apart in their performances.

So, with that, The Covington News compiled its All-Covington News girls soccer team. The team starts with five special awards: Most Valuable Player, Newcomer of the Year, Most Improved, Captain of the Year and Coach of the Year.

Then, players were selected onto a first team with each school receiving an honorable mention.





Most Valuable Player

Peyton Brooks

Social Circle Lady Redskins

It is hard to duplicate the sophomore season Peyton Brooks had a year ago in which she scored 72 goals. Brooks recorded a valiant effort in her attempt by scoring 61 goals — which was a team-high — and distributing 11 assists — the second most on the squad.

Brooks performance all year long helped propel Social Circle to a Region 5A-Division I crown and a trip to the Final Four.

Throughout the season, the junior Lady Redskin averaged 3.2 goals per match, including her two goal per game average in the postseason.

Brooks’ junior campaign ended with her earning Region 5A-Division I’s Offensive Player of the Year honors as well as First Team All-Region.





Newcomer of the Year

Zariah Strozier

Alcovy Lady Tigers

Zariah Strozier was an elementary school student when the Alcovy Lady Tigers last made it to the postseason. But, this year, Strozier’s knack for scoring goals reset the history books and led Alcovy to the Class AAAAAA playoffs for the first time in six years.

Strozier scored a team-high 15 goals for the Lady Tigers this season. Her goal total gave her a 1.5 goal per match average in 2023, too.

At the end of the season, Strozier was awarded First Team All-Region honors as well from Region 3-AAAAAA.

So, it’s safe to say, Strozier's career looks promising.





Most Improved

Sophia Leal

Eastside Lady Eagles

As a sophomore, Sophia Leal seemed to be overshadowed with a senior heavy Eastside Lady Eagles’ squad. She scored five goals and had five assists a season ago.

Now as a junior, Leal exploded and made a name for herself.

Leal doubled her goal total with 12 scores and nearly doubled her number of assists having nine on the season. Both were team-highs, too.

As a result, Leal earned First Team All-Region honors from Region 8-AAAAA and was pivotal in the Lady Eagles’ advancement to the Sweet Sixteen.





Captain of the Year

Savannah Massey

Newton Lady Rams

The Newton Lady Rams fielded a young team under first year head coach Shelbye Hall. Nevertheless, one of the cornerstones for the program was senior Savannah Massey.

Massey, who was a four-year starter for the Lady Rams, was one of Newton’s captains this season. And she helped lead the team in more ways than one.

At the end of her senior season, Massey netted four goals, which was the most on the team. Plus, when she graduates later this month, she would have scored the most points throughout her time at Newton High.





Coach of the Year

Ashley McHenry

Alcovy Lady Tigers

Right before the 2023 season commenced, Ashley McHenry took the reins of an Alcovy girls soccer program that hadn’t had much success in recent memory. At the end of the season, McHenry took the Lady Tigers to heights unimaginable to some.

In 2023, the Lady Tigers secured their first postseason berth since 2017 by earning third place finish from Region 3-AAAAAA. They also recorded six wins, which was the most in a single season for Alcovy since the 2018 season.

On top of all that, Alcovy had just one senior on this year’s roster along with many young contributors.

McHenry’s coaching ability helped the Lady Tigers reset the history books.

FIRST TEAM

Alcovy Lady Tigers

Tania Menchaca of Alcovy netted 13 goals for the Lady Tigers this season and earned Second Team All-Region honors.

Eastside Lady Eagles

Lauren Davis was a Second Team All-Region honoree from Region 8-AAAAA. She scored 11 goals and had three assists in her senior year.

Nelia Dailey scored 10 goals and recorded two assists to help her earn Second Team All-Region honors from Region 8-AAAAA.

Kathryn Wilber connected for three scores for Eastside this past season. And, at the end of the year, she received Second Team All-Region recognition from Region 8-AAAAA.

Abigail Morgan scored seven goals in 2023 along with Joanna Funes’ seven goals and three assists.

Newton Lady Rams

Newton’s Eris Sellars scored two goals in the 2023 season.

Social Circle Lady Redskins

Claire Ray took home defensive player of the year honors from Region 5A-Division I as well as being named First Team All-Region. She netted a goal and had five assists.

Faith Young led the Lady Redskins with 20 assists and had eight goals to boot. At the end of her sophomore year, Young earned First Team All-Region honors from Region 5A-Division I.

Alana Ferguson scored seven goals coupled with seven assists in her sophomore season. At season’s end, Ferguson was awarded Second Team All-Region honors from Region 5A-Division I.

Goalkeeper Addyson Stracner earned Second Team All-Region recognition from Region 5A-Division I. She recorded over 1,000 game minutes and collected 68 saves in 2023.

HONORABLE MENTION

Alcovy: Jazmyne Boney

Eastside: Mallory Schurtz

Newton: Allison Canello

Social Circle: Anna White



