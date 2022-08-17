NEXT MAN UP: Bolden’s passion contagious for Redskins’ defense

The concept of “next man up” is prevalent in sports, especially at the prep and college levels. The turnover in players causes this to be an area of focus for sports teams all over the country.

Social Circle is no different. With Tucker Leary graduating as last year’s defensive leader, there is a hole that needs to be filled on the defensive side of the ball for the Redskins.

Head coach Rob Patton believes that junior DeMascio Bolden has what it takes to fill that void.

“The kid just loves football,” Patton said as he quickly listed off some of the positive qualities that Bolden exhibits. “He works his butt off. He’s gotten so much stronger. In the weight room, he’s not the biggest guy, but he’s quick. He’s a student of the game. He makes his reads quick, and he’s just so aggressive. He’s a passionate guy.”

Bolden said he shows his passion most effectively on the field. He does so by taking whatever steps are necessary to help his team be successful. However, Patton says that effort is Bolden’s biggest strength and how he is “100 miles per hour at all times.”

Patton cites Bolden’s ascension to a leader for the Redskins’ defense as the reason why he is equipped to step up in Leary’s place. He wasn’t expected to be a leader last season – his first season as a varsity starter. Rather, Patton mostly looked for his effort on the field to lead to wins for the team. However, that is no longer the case.

“Now being one of the guys that has been around for awhile, he’s expected to be a leader,” Patton said. “Not just in the way that he prepares, but in the way he plays and practices.”

One particular moment that Patton recalls of Bolden’s leadership came during a random lift during the week.

“We had a kid come in a little late, and Demascio got on him,” Patton said. “He talked about the accountability that we need for our football team. He showed the kind of leadership style that we expect from him.”

Outside of being a leader, Bolden plans to get 120 or more tackles and make it to the second round of the playoffs in 2022. Also, he just wants to improve as a team overall by working hard and building chemistry.

To Bolden, being the next man up for the Redskins’ defense represents the work that he has put in throughout his football career and that he has earned his stripes with Social Circle.