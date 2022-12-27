2022 All-Cov News Football Team

COVINGTON, Ga. — In a season where three of the four area football teams qualified for the state playoffs, each team had considerable contributions from key players. Of those players, 62 of them received recognition from their respective regions.

So, the sports staff at The Covington News has compiled its own All-Cov News Football team to further highlight local players’ success.

The 2022 team begins with five special honors: Most Valuable Player, Offensive, Defensive and Athlete of the Year as well as Coach of the Year. On top of that, there has been a first team offense and defense selected from the pool of All-Region honorees including an honorable mention list.





MOST VALUABLE PLAYER

Kenai Grier, Eastside

Kenai Grier continued the Eastside Eagles’ tradition of featuring strong running backs in their backfield. The senior back tallied 1,625 rushing yards and scored 20 total touchdowns this season.

Region 8-AAAAA coaches recognized Grier’s noteworthy season by voting him the region’s Offensive Player of the Year. For Recruit Georgia, Grier was an All-State Honorable Mention, too.

Being named MVP for All-Cov News caps off a season where, in its preseason Football Preview magazine, The Covington News featured Grier as a “Next Man Up” following last year’s MVP running back Dallas Johnson’s graduation.





Offensive Player of the Year

Logan Cross, Social Circle

For the second year in a row, Logan Cross is receiving the All-Cov News Offensive Player of the Year honor. In fact, Cross improved upon his statistics from a season ago, which warrants the back-to-back recognition.

At the end of his senior season. Cross completed 68% of his passes, for 2,504 yards through the air and had 30 touchdowns.

Cross was voted First Team All-Region for Region 5A-Division I coaches, too, when the season was over.





Defensive Player of the Year

Justin Benton, Newton

Justin Benton wreaked havoc for opposing offensive lineman this past season in his return to the Newton Rams’ squad. After completing a year at the IMG Academy in Florida, Benton made his presence known throughout his senior year.

The Houston Cougars’ signee tallied 68 total tackles — 14 of which were tackles for loss — and sacked opponents’ quarterbacks five times.

Not only is he being recognized as the 2022 All-Cov News’ Defensive Player of the Year, but Region 4-AAAAAAA honored Benton as its Co-Defensive Player of the Year, too.





Athlete of the Year

Ashton Evans, Alcovy

Ashton Evans seemed to be all over the field for the Alcovy Tigers in his senior campaign as their gunslinger. But he was much more than the Tigers’ quarterback.

Evans passed and rushed the ball effectively throughout the year and, from time to time, would slip out of the backfield to receive a pass. He also helped field kickoffs, too.

In his last year as a Tiger, Evans recorded 522 total yards and scored five touchdowns. Region 3-AAAAAA coaches voted Evans Second Team All-Region for his senior year resume.





Coach of the Year

Camiel Grant Jr., Newton

In what turned out to be his final year at the helm of the Newton’s football program, Camiel Grant Jr. led the Rams to a few key victories.

For instance, the Rams went on the road and downed Parkview 20-18 for the second year in a row. Then, Newton avenged last season’s loss to South Gwinnett followed by the Rams’ first-ever victory over Archer to conclude the regular season.

When all was said and done, the Rams finished third in Region 4-AAAAAAA, just a season removed from the playoffs entirely.

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

QB: E’Sean Arnold, EHS

63% completion, 658 yards and 4 TDs

First Team All-Region

RB: Tyler Solomon, AHS

318 rushing yards and 4 TDs

Region Honorable Mention

Newton running back Zion Johnson was one of at least three Rams players who left Thursday night's region opener against Grayson early due to injury, never to return.



RB: Zion Johnson, NHS

1,100 rushing yards and 6 TDs

First Team All-Region

WR: Marcus Calwise, NHS

36 receptions for 574 yards and 8 TDs

First Team All-Region

Mason Moore had all three touchdown receptions on Friday night at Trion in the first round of the Class A-Public playoffs. He even had an 18-yard completion to Logan Cross on a double reverse. - photo by File Photo



WR: Mason Moore, SC

48 receptions for 740 yards and 10 TDs

First Team All-Region

WR: Bernard Johnson, AHS

1 receiving TD

Region Honorable Mention

OL: Marcus Metcalf, EHS

Second Team All-Region

OL: Sean Thompkins, NHS

First Team All-Region

OL: AJ Vinson, SC

First Team All-Region

OL: Levi Chaffin, EHS

Region Honorable Mention

OL: Jayden Warren, NHS

Second Team All-Region

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

DL: Brandon Williams, AHS

43 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 5 sacks, 2 fumble recoveries and 1 TD

Second Team All-Region

DL: Jaxon Ethridge, SC

37 tackles, 4 tackles for loss

Second Team All-Region

DL: Jacorey Jackson, EHS

77 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 1 sack

First Team All-Region

D’Von Duplessis (16) and Jean Claude Joseph III (44) assist each other in tackling a Newton Rams runner at Sharp Stadium during a non-region game this season. - photo by Covington News/File Photo



LB: Jean Claude, Joseph III, EHS

80 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 1 sack and 2 interceptions

First Team All-Region

LB: D’Von Duplessis, EHS

100 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 9 sacks

First Team All-Region

LB: Phillip Baynes Jr., SC

51 tackles (11 TFLs), 4.5 sacks

Region Athlete of the Year

LB: Anthony Bynum, NHS

65 tackles, 7 sacks and 11 tackles for loss

First Team All-Region

DB: Kaeden, Booker, AHS

50 tackles, 2 tackles for loss and 1 interception Region Honorable Mention

DB: Aeron Gresham, EHS

36 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 1 interception,

First Team All-Region

DB: DaShon Hyman, SC

39 tackles, 2 tackles for loss and 1 interception

Second Team All-Region

DB: JaMarcus Presley, NHS

70 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 1 interception and 1 forced fumble

First Team All-Region

Braxton Crawford (99) punts the ball during an Alcovy home game against Mundy’s Mill - photo by Garrett Pitts



K: Braxton Crawford, AHS

First Team All-Region

HONORABLE MENTION

Alcovy - Christian Lewis

Eastside - Elijah Davis

Newton - Ryshawn Perry

Social Circle - Mehki Butts





The Covington News sports editor Phillip B. Hubbard and correspondents Garrett Pitts and DJ Moore made up the panel that selected the 2022 All-Cov News Football Team