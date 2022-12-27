2022 All-Cov News Football Team

COVINGTON, Ga. — In a season where three of the four area football teams qualified for the state playoffs, each team had considerable contributions from key players. Of those players, 62 of them received recognition from their respective regions.
So, the sports staff at The Covington News has compiled its own All-Cov News Football team to further highlight local players’ success.
The 2022 team begins with five special honors: Most Valuable Player, Offensive, Defensive and Athlete of the Year as well as Coach of the Year. On top of that, there has been a first team offense and defense selected from the pool of All-Region honorees including an honorable mention list.
MOST VALUABLE PLAYER
Kenai Grier, Eastside
Kenai Grier continued the Eastside Eagles’ tradition of featuring strong running backs in their backfield. The senior back tallied 1,625 rushing yards and scored 20 total touchdowns this season.
Region 8-AAAAA coaches recognized Grier’s noteworthy season by voting him the region’s Offensive Player of the Year. For Recruit Georgia, Grier was an All-State Honorable Mention, too.
Being named MVP for All-Cov News caps off a season where, in its preseason Football Preview magazine, The Covington News featured Grier as a “Next Man Up” following last year’s MVP running back Dallas Johnson’s graduation.
Offensive Player of the Year
Logan Cross, Social Circle
For the second year in a row, Logan Cross is receiving the All-Cov News Offensive Player of the Year honor. In fact, Cross improved upon his statistics from a season ago, which warrants the back-to-back recognition.
At the end of his senior season. Cross completed 68% of his passes, for 2,504 yards through the air and had 30 touchdowns.
Cross was voted First Team All-Region for Region 5A-Division I coaches, too, when the season was over.
Defensive Player of the Year
Justin Benton, Newton
Justin Benton wreaked havoc for opposing offensive lineman this past season in his return to the Newton Rams’ squad. After completing a year at the IMG Academy in Florida, Benton made his presence known throughout his senior year.
The Houston Cougars’ signee tallied 68 total tackles — 14 of which were tackles for loss — and sacked opponents’ quarterbacks five times.
Not only is he being recognized as the 2022 All-Cov News’ Defensive Player of the Year, but Region 4-AAAAAAA honored Benton as its Co-Defensive Player of the Year, too.
Athlete of the Year
Ashton Evans, Alcovy
Ashton Evans seemed to be all over the field for the Alcovy Tigers in his senior campaign as their gunslinger. But he was much more than the Tigers’ quarterback.
Evans passed and rushed the ball effectively throughout the year and, from time to time, would slip out of the backfield to receive a pass. He also helped field kickoffs, too.
In his last year as a Tiger, Evans recorded 522 total yards and scored five touchdowns. Region 3-AAAAAA coaches voted Evans Second Team All-Region for his senior year resume.
Coach of the Year
Camiel Grant Jr., Newton
In what turned out to be his final year at the helm of the Newton’s football program, Camiel Grant Jr. led the Rams to a few key victories.
For instance, the Rams went on the road and downed Parkview 20-18 for the second year in a row. Then, Newton avenged last season’s loss to South Gwinnett followed by the Rams’ first-ever victory over Archer to conclude the regular season.
When all was said and done, the Rams finished third in Region 4-AAAAAAA, just a season removed from the playoffs entirely.
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
QB: E’Sean Arnold, EHS
- 63% completion, 658 yards and 4 TDs
- First Team All-Region
RB: Tyler Solomon, AHS
- 318 rushing yards and 4 TDs
- Region Honorable Mention
RB: Zion Johnson, NHS
- 1,100 rushing yards and 6 TDs
- First Team All-Region
WR: Marcus Calwise, NHS
- 36 receptions for 574 yards and 8 TDs
- First Team All-Region
WR: Mason Moore, SC
- 48 receptions for 740 yards and 10 TDs
- First Team All-Region
WR: Bernard Johnson, AHS
- 1 receiving TD
- Region Honorable Mention
OL: Marcus Metcalf, EHS
- Second Team All-Region
OL: Sean Thompkins, NHS
- First Team All-Region
OL: AJ Vinson, SC
- First Team All-Region
OL: Levi Chaffin, EHS
- Region Honorable Mention
OL: Jayden Warren, NHS
- Second Team All-Region
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
DL: Brandon Williams, AHS
- 43 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 5 sacks, 2 fumble recoveries and 1 TD
- Second Team All-Region
DL: Jaxon Ethridge, SC
- 37 tackles, 4 tackles for loss
- Second Team All-Region
DL: Jacorey Jackson, EHS
- 77 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 1 sack
- First Team All-Region
LB: Jean Claude, Joseph III, EHS
- 80 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 1 sack and 2 interceptions
- First Team All-Region
LB: D’Von Duplessis, EHS
- 100 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 9 sacks
- First Team All-Region
LB: Phillip Baynes Jr., SC
- 51 tackles (11 TFLs), 4.5 sacks
- Region Athlete of the Year
LB: Anthony Bynum, NHS
- 65 tackles, 7 sacks and 11 tackles for loss
- First Team All-Region
DB: Kaeden, Booker, AHS
- 50 tackles, 2 tackles for loss and 1 interception
- Region Honorable Mention
DB: Aeron Gresham, EHS
- 36 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 1 interception,
- First Team All-Region
DB: DaShon Hyman, SC
- 39 tackles, 2 tackles for loss and 1 interception
- Second Team All-Region
DB: JaMarcus Presley, NHS
- 70 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 1 interception and 1 forced fumble
- First Team All-Region
K: Braxton Crawford, AHS
- First Team All-Region
HONORABLE MENTION
Alcovy - Christian Lewis
Eastside - Elijah Davis
Newton - Ryshawn Perry
Social Circle - Mehki Butts
The Covington News sports editor Phillip B. Hubbard and correspondents Garrett Pitts and DJ Moore made up the panel that selected the 2022 All-Cov News Football Team