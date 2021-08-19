GAME CHANGERS: Dallas Johnson & Christian Benson

Coming into 2021, first-year head coach Jay Cawthon feels he has the pieces in place to match last season’s 10-3 record. There’ve been a few players who even exceed the expectations left from last year.

As the offensive coordinator for the Eagles last season, Cawthon was able to use the run game to the team’s success. Now that Cawthon is the new head coach, he understands the big role that senior Dallas Johnson will play for the offense in the 2021 season.

“[Johnson] has game changing speed, he has had a great offseason,” Cawthon said. “He improves year-by-year; he is a physical runner with the speed.”

Johnson is coming off a stellar year where he rushed for over 1,500 yards and ended the season earning first-team all-region in AAAAA Region 8.

The defensive side of the ball leaves more questions to be answered for the Eagles, but Cawthon believes that senior linebacker Christian Benson will be a key piece in the middle of the defense.

“[Benson] is a fast and physical player, he showed it last year,” Cawthon said. “He is a senior [who brings] leadership qualities to the field and it helps.”

After starting last year as a defensive lineman, Benson’s move to linebacker has proved to be a beneficial one and the senior will be starting the 2021 season as the captain of the defense.

Despite losing the seniors last year, Cawthon and the Eagles believe they have enough talent on both sides of the ball to make another deep run into the state playoffs this upcoming season.