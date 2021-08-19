FOOTBALL PREVIEW 2021: Cougars ready to claim GISA Class-A crown

The Piedmont Academy football team has had the the top of the mountain in view the past two seasons.

On both occasions, however, the Cougars ended up a step from the stop as they finished as the GISA Class-A state runner-up in both 2019 and 2020. This fall Piedmont will have a new head coach but the team’s goals remain the same. Piedmont has the potential for another postseason run but old nemesis Thomas Jefferson will likely be waiting on the Cougars once again.

Clint Satterfield, who until recently was the only head coach in Locust Grove High School history, is now directing the Cougars in Monticello. Satterfield is new to the GISA but said he has been impressed by the teams in the league and by his team’s preparations going into 2021.

The veteran football mentor said previous head coach Will Johnson left the program in great shape.

“This is not a football program that needed fixing,” Satterfield said. “I had hoped Will would stay and continue to coach the team.”

Satterfield, who had retired from coaching at Locust Grove, was assisting Piedmont Academy principal Clint Welch and was not looking to direct the football program. Eventually Satterfield agreed to take on the role of leading the Cougars on the gridiron.

Immediately Satterfield went to work with an offseason program. Weight training, 7-on-7 events and summer conditioning have now given way to official preseason practice.

The biggest replacement will come at quarterback as All-State performer Chris Pittman graduated. Pittman is a preferred walk-on at the University of Alabama-Birmingham after posting eye-catching stats at Piedmont the past two seasons.

Junior Justin Reynolds is being looked upon to take the controls at quarterback. The team does return several players at wide receiver including John Reasoner, Spencer Carter, Brody Anderson, Luke Welch and Landon Conner.

If Piedmont is to make another run in 2021, seniors Anderson and Connor will have to play key roles.

Anderson will not only look to star on offense, but he’ll also be one of the team’s top players in the defensive secondary. Connor will also be all over the field, playing at wide receiver and outside linebacker. Additionally, Connor will handle the kicking duties, making him a vital player on special teams.

Both players have displayed they have what it takes to be leaders in 2021, Satterfield said.

“They are early to practice and , always putting the necessary work in,” their coach said. “Both lead by example with a great attitude.”

And both have unique skills to excel on both sides of the football.

“Their size and toughness give us offensive playmakers on the perimeter as well as strong blocking,” Satterfield said. “Defensively, their experience and toughness allow them to make plays.”