WILDS, ABDULHAFID: Help us create communities of hope

The good news is that there are also multiple protective factors that support people and may be readily available including: effective behavioral health care, connectedness to individuals, family, community, and social and emotional wellbeing.

Some examples of practical activities that contribute to overall mental wellbeing can include unplugging from electronics and social media, modeling positive behaviors, listening nonjudgmentally, engaging with others, taking breaks or having “me time.”

There are many resources available in the community to help support those in need including the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline that was recently changed to just three digits: 988 for call and text options. It is available 24/7 year-round and offers help by connecting individuals with suicide prevention and mental health crisis resources.

Georgia also has the Georgia Crisis and Access Line (GCAL). While 988 will automatically direct Georgia callers to GCAL and offers a much easier crisis number to call, there is also an app available for download on all platforms. The MyGCAL app allows users to chat or text trained professionals.

Some other local resources include: The Newton/Rockdale Suicide Prevention Coalition, View Point Health, Newton Family Connection, Newton Community Action Network, National Alliance on Mental Illness (local chapters) and free trainings in mental health, suicide prevention and overdose prevention. Please go to www.zerosuicidecommunities.com for more information on resources, trainings and ways to connect.

Additionally, please join us Sept. 17 from 4 to 7 p.m. on Covington Square. The Newton/Rockdale Suicide Prevention Coalition is hosting its third annual Sounds of Support event. It is a multi-generational, multi-genre event featuring supportive and empowering songs, poetry, and experiences to encourage and promote connectedness and suicide prevention. In addition to the concert, the event will highlight local organizations providing whole health resources for everyone to help create a stronger community. Bring your dancing shoes to boogie down or your beach chair to sit back and relax. Whatever you decide to do, we will all enjoy an early fall day in the park to celebrate hope and life.

The most critical component is you! You can help save a life by listening, asking questions if you think someone is at risk, knowing the resources that are available, reducing access to lethal means (prescriptions, firearms, knives), getting connected to treatment for yourself or helping find treatment for loved ones and getting people connected to enjoyable community activities and events. Help us create communities of hope where zero lives are lost to suicide!!!

Jennifer Wilds is a Program Manager with View Point Health and is involved with multiple professional affiliations including multiple Local Interagency Planning Teams, The Newton / Rockdale Suicide Prevention Coalition and local Drug Free Community Coalitions. She is a certified trainer for QPR (Question, Persuade, and Refer for suicide prevention) and Youth Mental Health First Aid and is an advocate for youth and families on personal, county and state levels.

Amira Abdulhafid works with GUIDE, Inc. as the Program Director for Suicide Prevention. Amira focuses on increasing awareness and resources for suicide prevention, including evidence-based suicide prevention trainings, such as QPR (Question, Persuade, Refer) and Youth Mental Health First Aid, in Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale counties.