STRICKLAND: Week Nine Under the Gold Dome

Following the conclusion of Crossover Day, which marked the final opportunity for Senate and House Bills to proceed through their respective chambers, the Senate is now dedicated to refining House bills as they advance through Senate committees. With only a few weeks remaining in the 2024 Legislative Session, it has been a bustling week in committees as we deliberate and pass legislation that seeks to amplify the voices, interests, and concerns of all Georgians.

In the Senate Committee on Judiciary, we worked diligently and efficiently to advance crucial measures. This week, we successfully passed an impressive total of 16 bills out of committee. I take pride in the dedication and effort displayed by my committee in facilitating discussions, vetting, and ultimately passing these bills.

We also dove back into Appropriations subcommittees to further discuss the budgetary needs of various state agencies. I was proud to serve as a member of the Health and Human Development and Judicial Appropriations Subcommittees. During the Appropriations Subcommittee on Judicial, we heard from very important figures such as Chief Justice Boggs and Attorney General Chris Carr to name a few. Through these presentations and discussions, we were able to assist in the creation of the Fiscal Year (FY) 2025 budget. The FY 2025 budget was passed by the House on Thursday of this week and is one step closer to being signed by Gov. Brian P. Kemp.

While our primary focus this week has been on reviewing House legislation, Senate bills have commenced their first readings on the House floor. I eagerly anticipate witnessing the passage of several of my measures in the House, followed by their signing by the Governor in the coming weeks.

On another note, this week saw the Georgia Senate exercise its subpoena powers to uncover crucial information pertaining to the allegations directed at Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. The Georgia Senate took proactive measures to investigate these claims by summoning defense attorney Ashleigh Merchant to testify before the Senate Special Committee on Investigations. I have full confidence in the leadership of the committee chairman, Sen. Bill Cowsert, and I am proud of the valuable information we were able to glean this week for the benefit of the people of Georgia. As a legislative body, we are committed to utilizing every available resource to uncover the truth.

This week, I had the pleasure of welcoming children from the Malachi School in Henry County. The Malachi Program is dedicated to serving underprivileged and at-risk youth in the community. It serves as a cornerstone of our community, leaving a lasting impact on the next generation of McDonough’s youth.

I’d also like to briefly highlight our Senate Page Program and make sure that your children don’t miss out on this great educational opportunity. This experience allows students to witness the legislative process firsthand. If you are or know of a student interested in becoming a Senate page during this year’s Legislative Session, you can sign up via this link.

Please never hesitate to contact my office if I can assist with legislative matters. I hope to see you under the Gold Dome soon as the 2024 Legislative Session enters its final weeks.

Sen. Brian Strickland serves as Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee. He represents the 17th Senate District, which includes Morgan County and portions of Henry, Morgan, Newton, and Walton County. He may be reached by email at brian.strickland@senate.ga.gov.