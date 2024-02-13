STRICKLAND: Week Five under the Gold Dome

We have officially completed five weeks of legislative business under the Gold Dome, and it’s hard to believe that we are nearly halfway through the 2024 Legislative Session. While I am proud of the legislative progress we have made as a Senate body, we have plenty of work left to do for both the 17th district and our state. I am excited to work with my fellow senators and Republican caucus members to continue our mission of passing meaningful legislation for Georgia. As a majority, we have enjoyed a highly effective session and biennium, and it’s important that we finish the drill.

Since the start of the legislative session, I have been drafting and advocating for legislation that enhances community safety located in all parts of the legislative process. Specifically, I am happy to say that House Bill 166, which I carried in the Senate, received final passage this week. HB 166 would revise the eligibility criteria for constables by requiring them to be at least 21 years old, citizens of the United States, registered voters and possess a state-accredited high school diploma or GED diploma. The objective is to standardize and update the qualifications required for constables in Georgia to ensure that local officers are better equipped and trained. As we move into the final half of the legislative session progresses, I will continue to do the people’s work and push for legislation that achieves these priorities.

Additionally, my colleagues and I joined members of the House to hear from Chief Justice Michael P. Boggs as he delivered the State of the Judiciary address. During the address, Chief Justice Boggs updated the Georgia General Assembly on several meaningful judicial efforts, including judicial security and retention. As lawmakers, we must protect our law enforcers both in the line of duty and on the bench. By protecting our law enforcers, we can play a key role in retaining judges who are committed to preserving justice in our great state.

This week, Senators took part in their respective appropriations subcommittees. In these hearings, members listened to budget requests from state agencies related to the Amended Fiscal Year 2024 budget. As I mentioned in our week two update when legislators participated in “Budget Week,” these meetings are essential as we continue to maintain our AAA bond rating and $16 billion surplus – all thanks to practical fiscal conservatism. Unlike the Washington elite, we manage our money responsibly and practice diligence at every level: from subcommittees, to committees and on the Senate floor. Georgia’s working-class families deserve legislators dedicated to balancing dollars and cents, and the Senate’s Republican majority is proud to continue leading this charge.

As always, I want to invite students between the ages of 12 and 18 to serve as a Capitol Page. This program encourages Georgia’s next generation of leaders to participate in the legislative process by providing a front-row seat to a day’s work in the Georgia Senate. Many of our current legislators participated in this program and first became interested in serving Georgia citizens because of their time spent as a Capitol Page. I encourage any students interested in the legislative process who want to spend a day at our Capitol to apply for our program using the link: https://www.legis.ga.gov/senate/staffing.

Please never hesitate to contact my office if I can assist with legislative matters.

Sen. Brian Strickland serves as the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Judiciary. He represents the 17th Senate District which includes all of Morgan and portions of Henry, Newton and Walton County. Sen. Strickland may be reached by phone at 404.463.6598 or by email at brian.strickland@senate.ga.gov