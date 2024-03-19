STRICKLAND: Week 10 under the gold dome

With only five legislative days remaining in the 2024 Legislative Session, Georgia Senate members are diligently working both within their respective committees and on the Senate floor to propel House bills forward.

We have also continued our legislative efforts on the Senate floor by passing House Bill 244, a bill which will introduce important rules and regulations across Georgia’s fish and game industries. More specifically, the legislation would take further steps to protect Georgia’s oyster population and aquaculture industry. Our coastline has unlimited potential, and it is good to see the General Assembly taking steps to better equip our Department of Natural Resources for future success.

I was honored to support House Bill 880, which furthers our commitment to enhancing Georgia’s workforce development by enabling military spouses to utilize an existing license in good standing from another state to secure employment at a Georgia business. Georgia’s military spouses often lose valuable working time between relocations. This game-changing legislation would expedite their journey into the workforce simultaneously easing their overall transition into our great state. Our military spouses sacrifice a great deal for our nation, and I am delighted to be in support of one of the strongest military spouse license bills in the nation.

Senate members also joined Governor Brian P. Kemp on the steps of the Capitol as he signed Senate Bill 332 into law. This legislation empowers the Prosecuting Attorneys Qualifications Commission to begin its crucial task of holding District Attorneys accountable if they fail to uphold the law. I take pride in our collective efforts as members of the General Assembly to advance this bill, confident that it will provide essential oversight.

In regards to our committee work, House Bill 1185 passed favorably out of the Senate Committee on Finance this week. This bill, aims to reduce inflated homestead taxes, thereby easing the burden on working Georgians. It offers our citizens the opportunity to reinvest in our economy now or save for the future.

Additionally, I was honored to vote in favor of the changes made by the House to Senate Bill 370. This bill will not only require numerous establishments to post lifesaving human trafficking hotline information, but it will also mandate human trafficking awareness training for members of the Georgia Board of Massage Therapy. By agreeing to the House’s changes, we have officially ensured that this legislation will reach the Governor’s desk. It is a privilege to stand alongside my colleagues on this issue, as we fight against human trafficking in our state

Each week under the Gold Dome, constituents, associations, and organizations alike come to the Capitol to speak to legislators and host events with public officials. This week, the Senate Chamber had the honor of receiving Irish Minister Peter Burke. It was a privilege to meet the renowned minister ahead of St. Patrick’s Day, as we honor the perspectives and accomplishments of Georgia’s Irish community. I was personally honored to welcome community leaders and groups from Henry County for Henry County Day on Thursday. It was also a pleasure to have Representative Tim Fleming (R-Covington) with me to welcome Newton County Industries such as Archer Aviation, Bridgestone Gold, General Mills, the Newton County Chamber of Commerce, and the Newton County Industrial Development Authority. It was great to have these groups here under the Gold Dome and celebrate their impact on the communities of Henry and Newton County. Please never hesitate to contact my office if I can assist with legislative matters. I hope to see you under the Gold Dome soon as the 2024 Legislative Session enters its final weeks.

Sen. Brian Strickland serves as the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Judiciary. He represents the 17th Senate District, which includes all of Morgan and portions of Henry, Newton and Walton counties. Sen. Strickland may be reached by phone at 404.463.6598 or by email at brian.strickland@senate.ga.gov.