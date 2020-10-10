OUR VIEW: Exercise your right to vote

Whether in-person or mailed in, early or on Election Day, be sure to exercise your right to vote.

We’ve watched debates. We’ve seen all the ads. We’ve read and heard where nearly every candidate stands on a variety of issues, so now it’s time to decide.

It’s been said that there’s much at stake this November, and it’s true. But we aren’t just talking about the presidential election.

There are several local races to be decided Nov. 3, most notably the position of Newton County Sheriff and several seats on the Newton County Board of Commissioners.

While the president is often described as the most powerful position in the world, the winners of our local races will arguably have the most impact on our lives.

Speaking of impact, don’t forget about the amendments and special referendums we’re voting on. Inside today’s edition of The Covington News, you’ll find an overview and “translation” for what each amendment means, and what happens if you vote “yes” or “no.”

The most impactful of the referendums is the Special 1 Percent Sales and Use Tax for Transportation Purposes for Newton County that voters will find at the bottom of the ballot.

Voting is not only the best way to create change, but it’s also the best way to prevent change.

If you feel the need for change, now’s the time to vote. And if you like how things are going, vote to make sure they stay this way.

And despite the ongoing health crisis, everyone has been provided the opportunity to cast their vote.

Advance voting begins Monday, Oct. 12.

At the Newton County Administration Building, located at 113 Usher St. in Covington, residents may cast their vote from Oct. 12 to Oct. 30. Hours for Oct. 12-23 are Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Hours for Oct. 26-30 are Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday voting will be Oct. 24 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Porter Memorial Branch Library, located at 3612 Salem Road in Covington, will also serve as an advance voting poll location Oct. 26-30 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

If residents prefer to vote by mail, there are two drop box locations for Newton County residents to turn their ballots in: the north entrance of the Newton County Administration Building and Newton County’s Westside Precinct, located at 3612 Salem Road (Kroger Shopping Plaza) in Covington. Ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Of course, Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3, when in-person polls will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at every county precinct.

For more information or questions about the election, contact the Newton County Board of Elections and Registration at 770-784-2055 or visit co.newton.ga.us/167/Board-of-Elections-Registration.

We’re proud to see that Newton County has more than 78,000 registered voters for this election. But don’t sit back and hope for a preferred outcome without casting a ballot.

Believe it or not, every vote matters, and it only takes one to change the outcome.

