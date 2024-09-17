OP-ED: Join Us for the Ideas Festival Emory: A Celebration of Creativity and Innovation

September 20-22 promises to be an extraordinary weekend for Covington as the Oxford College campus transforms into a vibrant hub of creativity and thought leadership. This dynamic festival will bring together over 40 visionary thinkers, including the renowned Jermaine Dupri, to celebrate and explore groundbreaking ideas across various fields.

SOFI TUKKER, known for their infectious beats and empowering messages, will add a unique flavor to the festival. Their latest album, “BREAD,” which stands for Be Really Energetic and Dance, is a testament to their ability to blend music with themes of liberation and unity. Catch them in an engaging discussion on September 22 at 4:30 p.m., where they’ll explore the delightful chemistry of bread with Maria Ortiz, the celebrated food scientist behind the Instagram sensation All You Knead is Bread.

The Ideas Festival Emory, hosted by the Center for Public Scholarship and Engagement, is not just a festival—it’s a community event that promises something for everyone. From live music and local food vendors to children’s programming and interactive exhibits, the festival is designed to engage and inspire attendees of all ages. And the best part? It’s completely free and open to the public.

This festival is more than just an event; it’s a chance to connect with some of the most creative and influential minds of our time. Join us on Friday evening to hear keynote speaker Jermaine Dupri, a Grammy Award winner and founder of So So Def Recordings, in conversation with Matt Whyte and Joycelyn Wilson. Their discussion will delve into the cultural forces shaping Atlanta’s vibrant hip hop and R&B scenes and will be recorded for the Sing for Science Podcast.

Throughout the weekend, you’ll also have the opportunity to hear from other prominent figures, including Barbara Kopple, the Academy Award-winning filmmaker; Virginia Willis, a James Beard award-winning chef; and Jon Goode, an Emmy-nominated writer. These sessions will cover a wide range of topics, from science and literature to music and entrepreneurship.

Ideas Festival Emory is a celebration of creativity and innovation, connecting the public with visionary leaders who inspire and challenge us. This event is an opportunity for our community to engage with thought leaders and participate in discussions that could spark new ideas and perspectives.

We invite you to be part of this exciting weekend of exploration and discovery. Whether you’re a local resident or visiting from afar, the Ideas Festival Emory promises an enriching experience that highlights the spirit of collaboration and curiosity. Join us on September 20-22 at Oxford College and be part of a festival that celebrates the power of ideas and community.

For more details and to register, visit IdeasFestival.org. We look forward to seeing you there!

Dr. Kenneth Carter

Charles Howard Candler Professor of Psychology

Founding director of the Center for Public Scholarship and Engagement