OLAWUMI: From Tough Choices to Tangible Solutions: It’s Time to Close Georgia’s Coverage Gap

Picture this: you’re stuck between paying a $40 copay for a doctor’s visit or using that money to fill up your gas tank, buy groceries, or cover your kid’s school needs. It’s a tough spot, and unfortunately, it’s the reality for many people right here in the state of Georgia.

In the 25+ years that I’ve worked in the healthcare industry, I’ve seen a lot of folks struggle to look after themselves because getting insurance is either impossible or too expensive. Especially in black and brown communities, I’ve noticed a common theme where people must choose between taking care of their health and managing everyday life.

What hits me hard is the unnecessary illnesses that pop up just because folks can’t afford the right kind of healthcare. It’s not just about being sick; it’s about the tough decisions people must make. As a healthcare worker, these personal stories stick with me and highlight the urgent need for a system that doesn’t put basic well-being out of reach for so many.

I’ve often seen mothers who needed regular check-ups and medicine but were hesitant because they couldn’t afford it. Their strength, in the midst of these challenges, is both inspiring and heartbreaking. These experiences highlight how the women in our community are often forced to choose between their health and providing for their families. It shows me that the Medicaid coverage gap isn’t just an abstract policy issue; it’s a real struggle for many hard working people here in Henry County and around the state. It’s a call to action.

HB 1339 is a new bill that could pave the way toward helping these moms by closing the Medicaid coverage gap sometime in the future. It’s a step in the right direction, but it doesn’t go far enough. It does not close Georgia’s coverage gap or even promise a timeline to close the gap. For each year that our state leaders leave this problem unresolved, Georgia misses out on $3 billion meant to help my patients and thousands of other families get health insurance and access good health care.

There’s proof that closing the gap would bring jobs and tax revenue to Georgia. But this is not just about money; it’s about giving people a chance to be healthy without making impossible choices.

Lawmakers, including Sen. Strickland, need to pass a bill that closes the coverage gap by enabling low-income Georgians to enroll in health insurance or Medicaid, and the Governor should approve it.

Our state legislature has approximately 3 weeks remaining in this year’s lawmaking session to act on this issue. They’ve shown that they’re willing to study the issue in HB 1339, but are they ready to commit to the solution that their constituents need this year? I hope so.

The uninsured patients that I’ve cared for are not isolated incidents. They are representative of the struggles faced by 400,000 uninsured Georgians in every part of our state. The reality is that

my patients and neighbors are grappling with an unjust choice – a choice no one should have to make. A choice between seeking medical care and addressing immediate family needs, between managing chronic conditions and putting healthy food on the table. It’s clear: now is the time to close the Medicaid coverage gap.

By providing access to preventive care and early intervention, we will see people make the choices that are right for their health and reduce the strain on emergency services. It’s a smart move that benefits both patients and the overall healthcare system, and it’s an investment in the long-term health and productivity of our community.

Every mother, regardless of their background, should be able to prioritize their well-being without having to choose what other necessity her family may have to go without. Lawmakers must move beyond studying the coverage gap and actively work to close it this year. Georgia’s health and success depend on it. My patients depend on it.

Sukari (Suki) Olawumi is an ultrasound specialist with 18 years of experience in the field.

