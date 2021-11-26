LETTER: Congratulations to Frank Turner on reappointment to state commission

Dear Editor:

On behalf of the State Bar of Georgia, I would like to express congratulations to attorney Frank B. Turner Jr. of Greer Stansfield & Turner LLP in Covington on his reappointment by Gov. Brian Kemp to serve on the Judicial Nominating Commission.

All Georgians will benefit from Mr. Turner’s continued service on the commission, which is responsible for receiving applications, interviewing candidates and making recommendations to the governor for appointments to judicial vacancies across the state.

With his acceptance of this reappointment, Mr. Turner again demonstrates his commitment to serving the public and the justice system. We wish him well as he continues in this position of statewide leadership.

Sincerely,

Elizabeth L. Fite

President, State Bar of Georgia