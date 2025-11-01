LETTER: Richard King

Dear Editor,

White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson previously told Newsweek: “President Trump is keeping his promises and Making America Great Again: whether it’s securing the border, securing historic investments in American manufacturing, taming Biden‘s inflation crisis, or fighting against the Democrats' radical demands of free healthcare for illegal aliens.“

I suppose for some people securing the border was their number one reason for their vote, but in the aftermath, it seems a lot of them are not happy with the way he did it. Illegally, brutally, and what the help of the military. People are still protesting it. It seems illegals are found in the industries where Americans don’t want to work.

Investment in American manufacturing is hard to define or see. We hear the words but are things really going to happen or is it just talk. Big investments take years and governments change. We’re not seeing it and probably won’t for a generation if it happens at all.

This administration likes to blame everything on Biden; we all know the inflation we have is because of the Covid-19 epidemic. When Biden left office inflation was at 2.7%, nothing much has changed except tariffs have got the inflation rate going up.

That last one is a doozy. No one is demanding free healthcare for illegals. They get it with or without Congress by using emergency rooms. They’ve done it as long as emergency rooms have existed. For illegals in this country or any country this is nothing unusual and certainly not a new problem. We didn’t even make them “Illegals" until about a hundred years ago. Anyone who goes to an emergency room gets care, with or without insurance.

BS aside, the big promise Trump made to bring down prices is why people in Georgia and other swing states are leaving him. It is the economy stupid. While his tariffs haven’t crashed the economy, they are adding to inflation and costing American jobs. Inflation is moving up slowly and business is cutting back. Americans can’t live on what they’ve got, and prices go up every time you go to buy something.

Many of us are surprised the legislators we've elected are standing by rather than working for us. This is a “do-nothing" Congress, but if you can’t compromise there is nothing to do, government won’t work. Trump ordered the Republicans not to negotiate with the Democrats, so what can they do. The Republicans in Congress have left the country in Trump‘s hands, and it looks like we’ll all have to wait until next November to give our verdict on it all.

Current polls show this could be a bad year for Republicans if they don’t wake up and put some breaks on the chaos and do some negotiations with the Democrats. You can’t just leave half the population out of what you are doing. The anger grows. The Trump administration hasn’t tamed what was the most important to most people, the economy. Congress gave him a free hand, and we’ve all seen what he has done with it. Things seem to be getting worse not better.

Richard King