Letter to the editor

Dear Editor,

It is hard to believe that students will soon report back to school for the start of the 2023-2024 school year. As a result, we recently welcomed approximately 200 new teachers to our district at our annual BEST Teacher Induction Program. Our Partners in Education made a great impression on the new teachers and showed once again that Newton County School System has the absolute best school partners by donating dozens of door prizes for the event. We received gift bags, tote bags, gift baskets, and numerous gift cards—just to name a few! Needless to say, the new teachers were excited at the prospect of taking home one of the wonderful prizes.

Although we announce the name of each business or organization that donates a door prize at the time of the drawing, so that our local community is also aware of their commitment, I’d like to publicly thank the following school Partners in Education for donating gifts for our new teachers: American Legion Ladies Auxiliary; Mayfield ACE Hardware; Zion Baptist Church; Pilot Club of Covington; Reagan Financial Planning; Snapping Shoals EMC; Dr. Bradley Jacoby; Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., Phi Omicron Zeta Chapter; The Church Covington; Arts Association in Newton; Discover Covington; Brightmoor Hospice; Piedmont Newton; Stewart Community Church; Sports Clips; Jimmy John’s; Georgia United Credit Union; and Pleasant View Baptist Church.

Thank you so much for supporting our schools! And thank you to all our Partners in Education who continually support our students and schools throughout the school year. Our community is blessed with businesses, organizations, churches, and civic groups that truly care about the children and employees of Newton County Schools. We look forward to working with each of them during the course of the 2023-2024 school year!





Sincerely,

Sherri Partee

Director of Public Relations

Newton County Schools



