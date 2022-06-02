LAUREN GREGORY: Advocate shares why pinwheels matter in fight against child abuse

The Team at A Child’s Voice Child Advocacy Center in Social Circle entered May with a renewed spirit — coming off our favorite month, Child Abuse Prevention Month (April), a successful first Pinwheel Palooza, and the celebration of our expanded center. As we reflect on this year’s events, I find myself grateful and hopeful, and excited to further grow our community presence.

We celebrate Child Abuse Prevention Month each April with community displays of pinwheels, because pinwheels symbolize playfulness, joy and whimsy. They represent safe, healthy, happy childhoods and are the official symbol of child abuse prevention. Hopefully you saw our pinwheel garden at Covington First United Methodist Church this April. We “plant” the pinwheels for the month of April. We hope that people find joy in these pinwheels and learn more about child abuse prevention in the process.

But these pinwheels are only up for a month. They are small, get broken, and sometimes get taken (which is OK!). My dream is for a bigger impact. For a larger community presence. For pinwheels to be a symbol the community connects to all year. Our staff have long dreamed of HUGE pinwheels that could be permanent. Last November, my coworker Jennifer emailed me a YouTube video of a guy, in a garage, showing how to make a six-foot wide, spinning metal pinwheel. He made four of these pinwheels for a public art installation. We thought, “perfect! We can share this with someone locally who can make us pinwheels!” Turns out, this public art installation was on the Beltline in Atlanta! Jennifer reached out to the artist, Dr. Alex Rodriguez (“Dr. ARod”), made a connection, garnered community support, and we now have three of these giant pinwheels installed in Chimney Park, a public, family-friendly park that mirrors the whimsy of the pinwheel!

I love this story because it aligns with what we teach in our work. We know that for safe and healthy childhoods, it takes a community approach. Caring community members must be willing to support the children and families in their neighborhood. The idea that “it takes a village” stands true. We facilitate a training called “Connections Matter” and it has turned into a catch phrase around the office, but it’s true! Connections Matter! Without connections, and the community, our giant pinwheel display wouldn’t exist. Without Dr. ARod being open to share his pinwheels with us; without Allsouth Constructors, Inc., Leadership Newton County, and United Bank sponsoring the pinwheels; without Chimney Park’s willingness to partner with us; without Jennifer taking a chance to reach out…. We wouldn’t have our pinwheel display. All of these connections were vital for this project to come to fruition.

We know that preventing child abuse and building healthy communities/childhoods works the same way. Maybe you are the Dr. ARod in your community — sharing your resources and talents to keep your neighbor’s yard mowed so the kids have a safe area to play; or painting murals to keep it vibrant and fun; or playing tunes at the local farmers market to brighten everyone’s day. Maybe you are the Leadership Newton or Allsouth Constructors or United Bank in your community, buying from a kid’s lemonade stand or donating school supplies for the Back to School giveaway. Maybe you’re the Jennifer in your community, having the idea to plan a neighborhood cookout or organizing a carpool to lessen the burden on the other parents. Maybe you’re the Chimney Park in your community, supporting and championing those around you, offering up your space for a family game night or volunteering as a little league coach.

Everyone has a role to play in creating safe childhoods. Science shows us that the little things we do to connect make a BIG difference, even when they feel insignificant. I hope you visit our pinwheels in Chimney Park, and while you’re there, I hope you think about the little ways you can engage, right where you are.

To learn more about your role in creating safe childhoods and precenting child abuse, or to learn more about A Child’s Voice, visit our website at www.achildsvoicecac.org or connect with us on social media @AChildsVoiceCAC.

Lauren Gregory, LMSW, is the Grants and Community Coordinator for A Child’s Voice Advocacy Center, Inc. in Social Circle.