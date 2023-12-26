TREY BAILEY: A Joyful Juxtaposition of Hope: Christmas, the New Year, and Them Dawgs.

Well, it’s that magical time of the year again, when twinkling lights glow from the Covington Square, church nativity scenes and Christmas programs remind us of the reason we celebrate, and folks are exchanging gifts faster than Newton County school teachers peeling out of the parking lot last Friday (THREE DAYS BEFORE CHRISTMAS!?!) Let’s slow down for a second and discuss the delightful convergence of Christmas and New Year – two celebrations that, despite their differences, share a profound connection.

Christmas, the celebration of the birth of Christ, radiates with a timeless warmth that wraps us in love and joy. As we gather with family and friends, the story of a newborn babe in a manger echoes through the ages, reminding us of the miraculous and transformative power of new beginnings. It’s a tale that spans centuries, uniting believers around the world in a shared sense of renewal and hope.

Now, as we bid farewell to the manger and turn our gaze toward the future, we find ourselves on the cusp of another cherished celebration – New Year’s Day with the traditions of collard greens, black-eyed peas, and NO laundry! There’s just something about a fresh start that excites me! The promise of a clean slate beckons us, much like the guiding star that led the wise men to Bethlehem. It’s a time when resolutions are made, gym memberships are renewed, and the optimism for a brighter tomorrow permeates the air. That’s called hope.

In this beautiful juxtaposition, we see the parallel threads of rebirth and renewal woven into the fabric of both holidays. The ancient story of Christ’s birth aligns seamlessly with the modern ritual of ushering in a new year, both symbolizing the limitless potential for transformation and growth…hope for a preferred future.

And speaking of missed opportunities for transformation, our beloved University of Georgia Bulldogs prepare to miss out on the College Football Playoffs on New Year’s Day. UGH. We were so close. There were just a few miniscule mishaps that changed our entire trajectory. I’m still in disbelief. But I can’t help but draw a parallel – sometimes, we all miss out on the playoffs of life. A self-inflicted penalty. One small fumble. A tiny mistake here, a missed opportunity there. But fear not, Dawg fans! Just as a missed field goal opens the door for a comeback, so too do missed opportunities pave the way for unforeseen victories. There. Is. Always. Hope.

In the game of life, our missteps and near misses only serve to make the victories all the sweeter. And if you’re struggling to see that right now, hold on and hang in there; the wins are just around the corner. Don’t give up right now! As we celebrate Christmas and eagerly anticipate the arrival of the New Year, let us embrace the joy of fresh beginnings, learn from our fumbles, and march forward with the resilience of a team eyeing the championship. Do not lose hope.

Maybe you’re asking, “How? How do we restore lost hope?” I fear sounding trite with the limited space here but hope simply comes from visualizing a preferred future. Hope is NOT looking backward but dreaming forward. The ability to envision a desired outcome before it is realized is what fills us with hopeful anticipation. Whether it be a bright future for our kids, the

growth of our personal relationships, the prosperity and mental health from a bold career change, the vibrancy and unity of our community, and the ultimate restoration of all things in Christ … all these preferred futures are visible in my mind, and those mental pictures give me great hope! Can you picture it in your mind too? You are given permission to dream and to hope.

Friends and family: may your Christmas be merry, your New Year be filled with promise, and, for them Dawgs, may next season be one that ends with Coach Kirby and Carson Beck hoisting the National Championship trophy. After all, the greatest victories are often the ones that take a little time to unfold.

Wishing you all a season of laughter, love, and HOPE for 2024!

Trey Bailey is a lifelong Newtonian, father of three teenage girls, a local pastor, and the District 1 Representative on the Newton County Board of Education. To read more of his thoughts on religion, community, public education, ramblings about life, and inspirational messages, check out his blog at www.TreyBailey.us.



